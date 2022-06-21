Sacramento ‘career criminal’ sentenced to 25 years to life in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — After having committed numerous crimes over a 42 year span, a Sacramento man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for three strikes offense in Placer County, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office.

While building their case, the DA’s office said that they found Ronald Eugene Sandwell, 59, had been in and out of jail since 1980 and had already served a 31-year-sentence in 1985.

Sandwell’s recent court apperacnce was due to him fleeing from Roseville Police Officers on Feb. 15, 2016 following a routine car stop, according to the DA’s office.

Officers reported that a night pursuit occurred along PFE Road at approximately 80 miles per hour and Sandwell ran several stop signs.

During the 1980s the DA said that Sandwell was also convicted with assault with a deadly weapon, attempt to commit sexual penetration while armed with a firearm, sexual penetration by force, attempted sodomy of victim while armed with a firearm, robbery with a firearm and rape in concert.

After being released in 2005, following his 31-year sentence, Sandwell continued committing crimes, according to the DA’s office.

“The defendant’s criminal history shows that he is a career criminal with extremely violent prior strike convictions,” said the prosecuting deputy district attorney. “The defendant’s lengthy criminal history demonstrates his inability to lead a law-abiding life and a complete disregard for the law and the safety of others. The three strikes law was enacted for cases such as Sandwell’s.”

