Police: 2 injured in North Little Rock shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating a nightly shooting that left two people injured.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the 20 block of Neal Place at about 9 p.m. Monday.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found two victims with gunshot wounds. Police said one victim was treated on the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim was transported to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. The condition of the second victim is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501 680-8439 or Detective Coburn at 501-771-7155.

