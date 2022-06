COVENTRY: Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated the theft of a vehicle from a Portage Lakes Drive residence June 4. The owner stated a mechanic was working on the vehicle outside her home. The man took tools and audio equipment worth more than $2,100 from her basement and stole her vehicle. On the following day, New Philadelphia police located the vehicle and arrested the Cuyahoga Falls man. Deputies charged him with two counts of felony theft and took him to the Summit County Jail.

