Major Rehabilitation Project to Begin at U.S. 33/U.S. 50 Interchange in Athens

MARIETTA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announces that a major rehabilitation project begins on June 27 at the U.S. 33/U.S. 50 interchange in Athens.

As part of the project, the pavement will be removed and replaced with full-depth asphalt pavement. Additionally, a roundabout will be constructed at Stimson Avenue. Guardrail, drainage, and lighting improvements are also planned.

“The existing concrete pavement in the interchange area is from 1973. The pavement has served the interchange well, but is past its useful life,” said ODOT District 10 Pavement Engineer Matt First. “As opposed to overlaying the existing concrete, new full-depth asphalt will make the interchange easier to maintain and lead to better pavement performance for the traveling public.”

Why a Roundabout?

A 2013 study found that the interchange design was causing operational and safety problems. Multiple locations within the interchange where traffic weaves (needs to change lanes to enter or exit the highway) had crash rates exceeding statewide rates.

“With the ramp pavements needing to be replaced, it provided an opportunity to untangle several of the weaving locations,” said ODOT District 10 Planning Engineer Alan Craig. “Using a roundabout to intersect with several of the ramps provided an economical solution while still allowing all of the traffic movements in the interchange to occur with improved safety.”

Roundabouts are a proven safety countermeasure. They only have eight potential conflict points, versus 32 at a traditional intersection. Therefore, crashes are significantly reduced.

Maintenance of Traffic

The project will be completed in six phases, and drivers should expect lane closures, ramp closures, and reduced speed limits in the work zone.

Beginning on June 27, the ramp from Stimson Avenue to U.S. 50 eastbound will be closed. ODOT’s detour is Stimson Avenue to U.S. 33 westbound to East State Street. Turn left on East State Street, then stay left to exit to U.S. 33 eastbound. Take U.S. 50 eastbound from U.S. 33 eastbound. One westbound lane will also be closed on U.S. 33 eastbound.

The estimated completion date for Phase 1 is September 15.

The estimated overall project completion date is October 1, 2023.