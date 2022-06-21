ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Major Rehabilitation Project to Begin at U.S. 33/U.S. 50 Interchange in Athens

The Athens NEWS
The Athens NEWS
 2 days ago

MARIETTA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announces that a major rehabilitation project begins on June 27 at the U.S. 33/U.S. 50 interchange in Athens.

As part of the project, the pavement will be removed and replaced with full-depth asphalt pavement. Additionally, a roundabout will be constructed at Stimson Avenue. Guardrail, drainage, and lighting improvements are also planned.

“The existing concrete pavement in the interchange area is from 1973. The pavement has served the interchange well, but is past its useful life,” said ODOT District 10 Pavement Engineer Matt First. “As opposed to overlaying the existing concrete, new full-depth asphalt will make the interchange easier to maintain and lead to better pavement performance for the traveling public.”

Why a Roundabout?

A 2013 study found that the interchange design was causing operational and safety problems. Multiple locations within the interchange where traffic weaves (needs to change lanes to enter or exit the highway) had crash rates exceeding statewide rates.

“With the ramp pavements needing to be replaced, it provided an opportunity to untangle several of the weaving locations,” said ODOT District 10 Planning Engineer Alan Craig. “Using a roundabout to intersect with several of the ramps provided an economical solution while still allowing all of the traffic movements in the interchange to occur with improved safety.”

Roundabouts are a proven safety countermeasure. They only have eight potential conflict points, versus 32 at a traditional intersection. Therefore, crashes are significantly reduced.

Maintenance of Traffic

The project will be completed in six phases, and drivers should expect lane closures, ramp closures, and reduced speed limits in the work zone.

Beginning on June 27, the ramp from Stimson Avenue to U.S. 50 eastbound will be closed. ODOT’s detour is Stimson Avenue to U.S. 33 westbound to East State Street. Turn left on East State Street, then stay left to exit to U.S. 33 eastbound. Take U.S. 50 eastbound from U.S. 33 eastbound. One westbound lane will also be closed on U.S. 33 eastbound.

The estimated completion date for Phase 1 is September 15.

The estimated overall project completion date is October 1, 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotopost.com

Scioto County – Brownfield Coke Plant Remediation Receiving 4.7 Million

COLUMBUS – Friday, Ohio’s Executive Branch announced the second round of grants for the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program. The Scioto County project New Boston Coke Remediation is included among those receiving funding, $4.7 million to be precise. “I’d like to thank Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted and the...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Council considers legalizing golf carts on the streets of Byesville

According to Byesville Police Chief Daulton Dolan, the vehicles are becoming more and more popular for use in the village. Chief Dolan tells AVC News that he and former chief Jason May had begun working on the issue some time ago, but the matter kept being put on the back burner.
BYESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
Athens, OH
Traffic
Athens, OH
Government
City
Marietta, OH
City
Athens, OH
NBC4 Columbus

More than 1,000 without power in Athens County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More 1,000 AEP customers in Athens County are without power after a line of strong storms moved through the area Wednesday afternoon. According to AEP’s outage map, about 1,300 Athens County customers are without power as of 8:30 a.m., Thursday. AEP said the power outage in Athens County is due to […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
The Athens NEWS

Dysart Woods declared surplus; poised for possible sale

By Miles Layton Ohio University has declared Dysart Woods as surplus, so it is considering whether to sell one of state’s most pristine forests of old-growth trees. Designated by the U.S. Department of the Interior as a National Natural Landmark, the 50-acre forest that is located about 80 miles northeast of Athens. Many years ago,...
ATHENS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interchange#Urban Construction#Traffic Accident#Odot District
sciotopost.com

The City of Circleville Sets Eyes on South End Park in City

Circleville – During a long-range planning and zoning meeting in March, Circleville Council targeted several areas of the city for possible park improvement, one of those areas was defined as the number one choice, Corwin park. “In our comprehensive plan, it calls for neighborhood parks, and we do not...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood, local counties rise in COVID alert map

CHARLESTON — Wood, Pleasants and Roane counties have been elevated to higher levels on the County Alert System Map, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported in its Tuesday morning update. Wood and Pleasants raised from green, the lowest level, to yellow, next highest, while Roane...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WTAP

New attraction coming to Fort Boreman Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new attraction is swinging into Fort Boreman Park. Fort Boreman is one of nine West Virginia scenic locations chosen to be a part of a pilot program by the West Virginia Tourism Department in honor of the Mountain state’s birthday. A large, handmade, wooden...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WOWK 13 News

Drivers say they are ‘scared to death’ of a major road slip

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A road slip along Union Ridge Road is causing major concern for residents in the Glenwood area. “I’ve lived here all my life and this is the worst I’ve ever seen any roads,” said Glenwood resident, Raymond Mount. “It’s dangerous all the way around.” Residents tell 13 News that the road […]
GLENWOOD, WV
sciotopost.com

Update: Two Vehicle Crash with Medflight Called in Pickaway County

Pickaway – A two-vehicle rollover crash was reported in Pickaway county around 5 pm on Tuesday. According to early reports, the rollover crash occurred in the area of SR-752 and Walnut creek Pike just N/E of Ashville. One of the vehicles rolled over and one person is seriously injured. Medflight has been called to the scene for at least one person.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County officials, Couch family dedicate picnic shelter

PARKERSBURG — A number of local officials commemorated West Virginia Day and honored a former Wood County Commissioner on Monday. The Wood County Commission did not have a meeting Monday in observance of West Virginia Day, but county officials, representatives from Rotary International and more gathered at Fort Boreman Park to dedicate the picnic shelter built in memory of former Wood County Commissioner David A. Couch.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Airplane Crash in Fairfield County

Fairfield – Fairfield county airport has reported that an airplane crashed at the airport around 1:40 pm on Wednesday. The Fairfield County airport is located at 3430 Old Columbus Rd NW, Carroll, OH 43112. According to early reports, Several fire departments were called to the scene but before they...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Separate accidents on Route 2 claim lives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two people have died in recent days as a result of separate accidents on State Route 2. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim of a Monday crash as Jonathan Blake, 37, of Huntington. Blake was a motorcyclist and died in the wreck that occurred about 2:45 p.m. on Ohio River Road near Wholesale Supply Company, officials said.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Athens News

Retired lawman dies in farming accident

SHADE — A former longtime local law officer and two-time candidate for sheriff was killed in a farming accident Saturday. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office said Stephen Kane, 68, of Shade died in a tractor accident at his farm. According to Kane’s obituary, he had a long and...
SHADE, OH
The Athens NEWS

The Athens NEWS

Athens, OH
118
Followers
101
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens NEWS is a weekly newspaper serving Athens and Athens County, Ohio. Established in 1977, The Athens NEWS is owned by APG Media of Ohio.

 https://www.athensnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy