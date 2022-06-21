ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Nick Faldo stunningly leaves CBS with Trevor Immelman replacing him

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Sir Nick Faldo is planning to retire after 16 years in the booth with CBS Sports and the Golf Channel.

The 64-year-old broadcaster shared the news in a signed letter he posted to Twitter on Tuesday — revealing his last day in the booth will be on Aug. 7 for The Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, NC.

Trevor Immelman — a South African who won the Masters in 2008 — will replace Faldo next year alongside Jim Nantz, according to Sports Business Journal.

In farewell letter, Faldo said he previously told CBS Sports Chair Sean McManus about his plan to step down while at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am in February. McManus had expected the six-time Major winner would remain with the network.

“Since Nick is in the last year of his deal, I thought we were going to talk about a new deal,” McManus told SBJ. “Nick, with his wife Lindsay, said that he wanted to retire.”

Nick Faldo and his wife Lindsay
Nick Faldo/Twitter

Faldo expressed his desire to cut back on his travel time to focus on his businesses and other partnerships, some of which he said have yet to be announced. The six-time major champion named his partnership with Black Bull Scotch Whisky, Faldo Design business and the Faldo Series as reasons for stepping away from full-time broadcasting.

Faldo went on to mention his close relationship with his wife Lindsay, who he said helped him determine his decision to retire. The couple relocated to Montana with their three dogs and assorted animals on their new farm, which is currently under construction.

“Once complete and the dust has settled, our wish and hope is that life on the Faldo Farm includes a future filled with visits from my children, grandchildren, Lindsay’s family and all our friends,” Faldo wrote. “As for me, I hope to often be found out back on the East Gallatin River, with a rod, waiters, and the local trout.”

Trevor Immelman will replace Nick Faldo in the CBS booth
Getty Images

Faldo was last seen in the 18th tower for CBS at the RBC Canadian Open, which took place earlier this month, ahead of the U.S. Open. He will be on the telecast this week at the Travelers Championship.

Immelman, who joined CBS’ golf telecast in 2019, signed a multiyear deal that will begin with the Farmers Insurance Open next January. He was a lead analyst for Golf Channel and an analyst for Turner Sports during “The Match.”

McManus described Immelman as a hard worker with a good sense of humor, whose skills will translate well on-air.

Faldo at The Memorial in June 2022
PGA TOUR

“The name that kept coming up all the time was Trevor Immelman,” McManus said. “Trevor is a great team player. The game is becoming increasingly more international, and he’s got international pedigree. Listening to his work on the Masters, he just became the most logical and best choice.”

