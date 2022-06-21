ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Maureen Arthur, ‘How to Succeed in Business’ and Broadway star, dead at 88

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Broadway icon Maureen Arthur has died. She was 88.

Arthur — who starred on screen as well as on stage as secretary Hedy La Rue in 1967’s “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” — died on June 15 at her home in Beverly Hills.

Her brother Gerald confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday and explained she died from natural causes, stemming from a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

“I can’t overstate how important she was to me,” her friend Ilene Graff wrote on Facebook yesterday, TheWrap reported .

Graff added, “Her amazing talent and skill were only a small part of who she was. A tireless advocate for children in need, especially those with physical, emotional and/or intellectual challenges, she helped raise countless millions of dollars for them.”

“The world is a little less sparkly without her, but I am so glad I got to be her friend. Her memory will definitely be a blessing,” she wrote.

Robert Morse and Maureen Arthur in the 1967 film adaption of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”
Arthur began her turn as the sexy but dim-witted Hedy in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” when the show opened on Broadway in 1961, followed by the film version six years later.

The comedy ran for 1,400 performances and scored seven Tony Awards as well as a Pulitzer Prize.

Arthur hailed from San Jose, California and was married twice. She became a widow in 2010 when her husband, “The Andy Griffith Show” producer Aaron Ruben, died.

Arthur died on June 15 at the age of 88 in Beverly Hills.
She later moved on to film and TV roles, appearing in projects such as “Perry Mason,” “The Monkees,” “The Flying Nun,” “Sanford and Son,” “Laverne & Shirley” and “Mork & Mindy.”

Other parts she scored included the screwball comedy “The Love God?” with Don Knotts and “How to Commit Marriage” with Bob Hope.

Arthur later came back to the Broadway stage, starring in Carl Reiner’s 1967 play “Something Different” and portrayed Miss Adelaide in the Los Angeles Civic Light Opera production of “Guys and Dolls” in 1980.

Variety

‘Killing It’ Starring Craig Robinson Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Click here to read the full article. “Killing It” has been renewed for Season 2 at Peacock, Variety has learned. Series star Craig Robinson will return for the second season, with the first season having launched back in April. The first season consisted of 10 episodes. The series hails from Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, who will return for Season 2 as co-showrunners and executive producers. “We knew we had a rare gem with ‘Killing It’ and are thrilled Peacock audiences sank their teeth into this series, led by comedic legend Craig Robinson,” said Susan Rovner, chairman of Entertainment Content for NBCUniversal...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star Nicholas Colasanto Wrote His Lines Around the Bar

Cheers, the incredibly popular television show which ran from 1982-1993 on NBC, remains adored to this day. The Ted Danson-led cast had an infectious energy that carried the show for a decade. The show notched 275 episodes before its closure, and received critical and commercial acclaim. Cheers owns a record 117 Emmy nominations and earned 28 Emmys. The series finale was the most watched TV episode of the entire 1990s. The series finale was viewed by 93 million people, just about 40% of the country’s population at the time.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Danielle Deadwyler To Exec Produce & Star Opposite Aldis Hodge And Edwin Hodge In Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Parallel’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Danielle Deadwyler (Till) has signed on to star alongside Aldis Hodge and his brother Edwin Hodge in the sci-fi thriller Parallel, from director Kourosh Ahari (IFC Films’ The Night), which has entered production in Vancouver. The film formerly titled Parallel Forest is a remake of Lei Zheng’s award-winning Chinese feature of the same name. It follows the journey of Vanessa (Deadwyler), a grief-stricken woman who mysteriously finds herself navigating between parallel spaces. While on a retreat with her husband and brother-in-law, and after suffering the loss of a child, she is faced with the threat of...
NFL
