Detroit, MI

Suspect calls victim racial slur, spray paints 'white lives matter' on Detroit home

By Jack Nissen
fox2detroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT - Police are investigating a man who allegedly called a Detroit resident a racial slur before spray-painting "white lives matter" on the back of his home this weekend. The suspected vandalism happened around 11:45...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 15

James White
2d ago

Can't people see that they love these types of stories in the media. It allows them to continue to Fan the Flames of racism, while the system continues to Rob Us blind. They love having us divided by color, religion, politics. and living in fear.

Reply
2
 

Comments / 0

