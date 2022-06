From the flowers we appreciate to the food we eat and even the clothes we wear and the wood that builds our homes, pollinators play a vital role in keeping things growing. It’s helpful to acknowledge the work of pollinators like bees and butterflies during Pollinator Week but aiding pollination is something we all can help do all year. In this video, experts from the Alabama Wildlife Federation, Alabama Power and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System offer education and advice when it comes to pollinator health.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO