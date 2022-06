Serena Williams made her return to the tennis court for the first time in nearly a year with a 2-6, 6-3 (13-11) victory Tuesday in a doubles match with partner Ons Jabeur. Williams, 40, had been out of action since retiring during the first set of her first round match at Wimbledon on June 29, 2021. The injury was eventually revealed to be a torn hamstring and kept her sidelined for nearly a year.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO