The Palm Springs International ShortFest is making its return Tuesday, where 300 films from all over the world will be featured.

The festival is being held at the Palm Springs Cultural Center from June 21 to June 27.

This is the 28th year ShortFest is being held, and it has returned to in-person screenings. It wasn't held in person the last few years because of the pandemic.

There are 51 curated programs that will showcase 300 films. This includes 38 World Premieres, 17 International Premieres, 35 North American Premieres, and 18 United States Premieres.

A total of 5,800 short films from 134 different countries were submitted to be featured as part of the festival.

Award winners are going to be announced on June 26. Winners will get cash prizes worth $25,000. There will also be five Academy Award qualifying awards.

A ShortFest Forum will happen from June 22 to June 26. This will feature virtual classes, in-person panels, roundtables, and interactive events with industry representatives, filmmakers, and other guests.

You can buy passes or find a list of the films on the Palm Springs International ShortFest website.

The post ShortFest kicks off seven days of films appeared first on KESQ .