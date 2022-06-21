Your First Alert Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIRST ALERT DAY EXTENDED: Heat this afternoon and strong storms this evening. Heat Index will be up to 105°+ for the TV6 viewing...

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Dramatic cooldown and windy

What a change! We were sweating yesterday with the high humidity and temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. Today, it's feeling more like early May! Last evening's cold front has ushered in a much cooler air mass with highs only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s today. In fact, the mountains likely won't get out of the upper 50s. In addition, a steady northwest wind will be gusting 30-35 mph at times.Expect more clouds to roll through this afternoon. Not a bad day ... just not very summery. Tonight is very cool for early June as temps fall into...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/21 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: Expect increasing clouds today with some showers spreading into the area this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s again. More widespread showers are expected tonight with some downpours here and there and the possibility of a little localized flooding, especially north. Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy and cooler with some showers around and perhaps a strong storm late in the day. Highs will be closer to 70.Looking Ahead: Thursday remains unsettled with showers likely and highs in the 70s. Friday's a better day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
The Independent

100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
Reuters

Heatwave scorches central U.S., people urged to stay indoors

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - A heatwave will bake the southwestern and central United States starting on Monday when record-breaking temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees (38C), with forecasters warning people to stay indoors and drink plenty of fluids. A large swath of the nation, stretching from central...
AccuWeather

July weather pattern update

La Niña continues to plug along across the equatorial Pacific and is now likely to hold on into the fall and winter based on the latest guidance. This will certainly be factored once again into our fall and winter seasonal outlooks. Intense heat continues to broil the south-central and...
