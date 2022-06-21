ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Three Stabbed on the Boardwalk in Ocean City

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OCEAN CITY, MD – Three people were stabbed during a fight on the southern...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Police: Multiple injured in serious assault in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police are investigating a serious assault that left multiple people injured late Monday night. We’re told the incident happened just before midnight, in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. Officers witnessed a fight between multiple people and approached the altercation, locating three victims suffering from stab wounds.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

In Most Recent Collision In North OC, Pedestrian Listed As Stable; Police Offer Safety Reminders

OCEAN CITY – For the second time this week, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Coastal Highway late Wednesday night. Around 10:18 p.m. on Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of Coastal Highway and 139th Street for a reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed the pedestrian, a 43-year-old female, was crossing the highway from east to west in a crosswalk, but against a no-walk signal, according to police reports.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Three arrested for possessing guns and drugs in Ocean City

Three men from Delaware were arrested in Ocean City last weekend after they were found to be in possession of a loaded gun, narcotics, and over $3,000 in cash. Dover residents Devondre Eric Deshawn Cuffee, 32, and Lourich Vicario, 34, along with Patrick Lamar Cuffee, 32, of Felton, Delaware face felony charges after Ocean City Police smelled burnt marijuana coming from their car at approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 18 near 18th Street.
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
Ocean City, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Dispatch

Visiting Volunteer Firefighter Dies Crossing Coastal Highway

OCEAN CITY — A vehicle-pedestrian collision on Coastal Highway on Monday night claimed the life of a visiting volunteer firefighter in the resort for the annual convention. The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Coastal Highway in the area of 46th Street. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was in the roadway and not in a marked crosswalk, according to police reports.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

One arrested, second sought in Seaford shooting investigation

SEAFORD, Del. – A Seaford man has been arrested and another is wanted following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 3 p.m., troopers responded to the 10000 block of Greentop Road for a report of shots fired. Further investigation revealed that two subjects in a Toyota Corolla had fired several gunshots at a nearby residence before fleeing the area. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident, and the home itself was not hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported.
SEAFORD, DE
Daily Voice

Swimmer, 21, Drowns At Ocean City Park

A 21-year-old man from Cumberland County drowned after getting caught in a rip current off Corson’s Inlet State Park in Ocean City, authorities said. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol gave CPR to Nathaniel Figueroa of Vineland before he was brought to Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point where he died on Friday, June 17, according to New Jersey State Park Police.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Boardwalk#Violent Crime#Ocean City Ems
CBS Baltimore

Investigation Underway After Three, Including Minor, Stabbed In Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people, including a minor, were hospitalized after they were stabbed in Ocean City near the boardwalk around midnight Monday, police said. Ocean City Police Department responded to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue for reports of a fight. One of the adult victims was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore City, the second adult was flown to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, and the third victim, identified only as a juvenile, was transported to a hospital in Salisbury. The conditions of the three victims are currently unknown. The investigation is still ongoing and active, and no arrests have yet been announced in the incident. Missy Johnson, visiting from Virginia, said potential violence is the reason she only brings her grandchildren to the boardwalk during the day. But others say they aren’t fearful. “I feel comfortable coming down here,” said Michael Agro, who has been visiting the resort town all his life. “Law enforcement is out there doing their job. It’s one of my favorite places in the world, it’s always been safe for me.”    
OCEAN CITY, MD
WGAL

Three people stabbed in Ocean City, Maryland

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Three people were stabbed late Monday night near the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. The stabbing happened just off the boardwalk near Wicomico Street before midnight. Police said a fight led to the stabbings. The three people were taken to the hospital. There is no...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Mobile home destroyed by fire in Bethany Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, MD- A fire at the Engola Beach Estate mobile home park in Rehoboth Beach destroyed a home Thursday night, with firefighters working to stop the damage from spreading to surrounding units. “I opened my door and all I could see was orange,” said next-door neighbor Judi Hatchel.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
987thecoast.com

More Details Released on Cause of Cape May Accident

More details have been released in connection with a motor vehicle accident in Cape May on May 15th that claimed the life of a pedestrian. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and Cape May City Police report that the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder experienced a medical emergency behind the wheel which caused the tragic accident. No charges will be filed against the driver.
CAPE MAY, NJ
WUSA9

Fireworks shows canceled, rescheduled due to worker shortages

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A shortage of qualified pyrotechnic workers has resulted in the rescheduling or cancellation of Independence Day fireworks displays in some of the region's communities, according to local officials. Fireworks displays have been rescheduled in Vienna, Virginia, and the City of Fairfax from July 4th to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Cape Gazette

Mobile home burns in Angola Beach Estates; investigation ongoing

The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded at about 9:40 p.m., June 22, to a report of a mobile home fire on Talbot Drive in the Angola Beach Estates community. Arriving crews found a mobile home with flames throughout. The home’s resident was safely outside. Rehoboth Beach crews were...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Slain Wicomico Sheriff's Deputy laid to rest

Law enforcement officers by the hundreds lined up to salute and pay respects to Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard of the Wicomico County (Maryland) Sheriff's Office who was shot and killed on Sunday, June 12, 2022. The Delaware State Police had a sizable contingent in attendance, including members of the...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Wicomico County Corporal Glenn Hilliard Laid to Rest

SALISBURY, Md.- Funeral services were held Tuesday afternoon for Cpl. Glenn Hilliard, the Wicomico County sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed last week while trying to arrest a fugitive. More than 1,000 officers from Delaware, Maryland and other states, along with members of the community that Hilliard served, attended...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

98K+
Followers
54K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy