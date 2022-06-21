ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Dietary supplements: What you need to know

By FDA
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178K6W_0gHDviAM00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Multivitamins, vitamin D, echinacea, and fish oil are among the many dietary supplements lining store shelves or available online. Perhaps you already take a supplement or are thinking about using one.

Dietary supplements can be beneficial to your health, but they can also involve health risks. So, it’s important that you talk with a health care professional to help you decide if a supplement is right for you.

Read on to learn what dietary supplements are (and are not), what role the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has in regulating them, and how to make sure you and your family use supplements safely.

What Are Dietary Supplements?

Dietary supplements are intended to add to or supplement the diet and are different from conventional food.

Generally, to the extent a product is intended to treat, diagnose, cure, or prevent diseases, it is a drug, even if it is labeled as a dietary supplement.

Supplements are ingested and come in many forms, including tablets, capsules, soft gels, gel caps, powders, bars, gummies, and liquids.

Common supplements include:

Vitamins (such as multivitamins or individual vitamins like vitamin D and biotin).

Minerals (such as calcium, magnesium, and iron).

Botanicals or herbs (such as echinacea and ginger).

Botanical compounds (such as caffeine and curcumin).

Amino acids (such as tryptophan and glutamine).

Live microbials (commonly referred to as “probiotics”).

What Are the Benefits of Dietary Supplements?

Dietary supplements can help you improve or maintain your overall health, and supplements can also help you meet your daily requirements of essential nutrients.

For example, calcium and vitamin D can help build strong bones, and fiber can help to maintain bowel regularity. While the benefits of some supplements are well established, other supplements need more study.

Also, keep in mind that supplements should not take the place of the variety of foods that are important for a healthy diet.

What Are the Risks of Dietary Supplements?

Before buying or taking a dietary supplement, talk with a health care professional—such as your doctor, nurse, registered dietician, or pharmacist—about the benefits and risks.

Many supplements contain ingredients that can have strong effects in the body. Additionally, some supplements can interact with medications, interfere with lab tests, or have dangerous effects during surgery.

Your health care professional can help you decide what supplement, if any, is right for you.

When taking dietary supplements, be alert to the possibility of a bad reaction or side effect (also known as an adverse event).

Problems can occur especially if you:

Combine supplements.

Mix medicines and supplements.

Take too much of some supplements.

Take supplements instead of medications.

If you experience an adverse event while taking a dietary supplement, immediately stop using the supplement, seek medical care or advice, and report the adverse event to the FDA.

Tips to Be a Safe and Informed Consumer

Before taking a dietary supplement, talk with your health care professional. They can help you decide which supplements, if any, are right for you. You can also contact the manufacturer for information about the product.

Take only as described on the label. Some ingredients and products can be harmful when consumed in high amounts, when taken for a long time, or when used in combination with certain drugs or foods.

Do not substitute a dietary supplement for a prescription medicine or for the variety of foods important to a healthy diet.

Do not assume that the term “natural” to describe a product ensures that it is safe.

Be wary of hype. Sound health advice is generally based upon research over time, not a single study.

Learn to spot false claims. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

If you care about supplements, please read studies about supplements that can improve strength and cognition in older people, and fish oil supplements linked to dangerous heart problem.

For more information about wellness, please see recent studies about diet that may strongly prevent memory loss and dementia, and results showing this healthy diet may be bad to your bones.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Vitamins, supplements are a 'waste of money' for most Americans

Drawn to the allure of multivitamins and dietary supplements filling nutritional gaps in their diet, people in the U.S. in 2021 spent close to $50 billion on vitamins and dietary supplements. But Northwestern Medicine scientists say for non-pregnant, otherwise healthy Americans, vitamins are a waste of money because there isn't...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dietary Supplements#Health Supplements#Drugs#Multivitamins
shefinds

Experts Agree: Taking These Two Supplements Together Will Help You Sleep Better

Nothing beats the feeling of lying down on your bed after a long and tiring day. It’s pretty safe to say that we all look forward to getting that rest and relaxation as soon as we accomplish our daily tasks. Truthfully, celebrating those little wins can be done by going to sleep. And while some can do it so easily, there are those who unfortunately find sleeping somewhat of a struggle.
HEALTH
Greatist

So, What’s the Best Time of Day to Take Vitamin D?

Vitamin D can be taken at any time of the day. However, many people prefer to take it in the morning to reduce the potential risk of sleep disturbances. You might not give a lot of thought to what time you take your vitamin D supplement. As long as it gets into your tummy, right? Well … not exactly.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
FDA
Verywell Health

The 4 Best Supplements for COVID-19

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been dozens (if not hundreds) of claims for alternative remedies to prevent and treat the virus. Unfortunately this has led to a lot of misinformation about how to stay well, and it is hard to know what to take seriously. When it comes to preventing serious illness, “getting vaccinated and boosted is the best thing you can do to protect yourself. When fully vaccinated and boosted, you have a lesser chance of becoming sick or as severely ill,” says Paul Thottingal, MD, national infectious disease physician for Kaiser Permanente.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Hard-Boiled Egg: Nutrition, Health Benefits, and Protein

Hard-boiled eggs are an excellent source of protein, healthy fats, and other nutrients. One large hard-boiled egg (50 grams) provides you with the following nutrients:. Excellent source of quality protein: Protein in hard-boiled eggs is easily digested and absorbed by the body. It contains all the essential amino acids (building blocks of protein) required by the human body in the right proportions.
NUTRITION
CNET

3 Sleep Supplements That Won't Make You Groggy the Next Day

Melatonin is one of the most popular supplements for people who struggle to sleep, but I've found my body doesn't react well to it. The few times I've taken any amount of melatonin, I've felt groggy and "hungover" for hours the next morning. At first, I chalked it up to...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Intermittent fasting: Is it all it's cracked up to be?

Intermittent fasting is an increasingly popular weight loss dieting strategy. Beyond weight loss however, the diet has promising benefits that may reduce the risk of developing some chronic, lifestyle diseases. In this Honest Nutrition feature, we explain all that you need to know about intermittent fasting, and whether it is worth the hype.
WEIGHT LOSS
EverydayHealth.com

Multivitamins and Supplements May Not Prevent Heart Disease, Cancer

Even though millions of American adults take daily multivitamins and dietary supplements, there isn’t clear evidence that doing so is helping them live longer, according to new guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). The guidelines, published June 21 in JAMA, focus on the prevention of cardiovascular...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
POPSUGAR

Blackheads Basics: How to Treat and Prevent Them

Flatter than a pimple, and not remotely as pleasing to pop, blackheads are a common facial scourge that seem to plague even the most meticulously cared for complexions (as you may have discovered if you've woken up thisclose to someone's face who, the night before, looked flawless). Some research suggests that blackheads, which are a form of acne, affect nearly everyone at some point in life. Heck, even celebrities with all the skin-care perks in the world get them.
SKIN CARE
MedicineNet.com

Health Benefits of Pomegranates: Who Should and Shouldn't Eat Them?

Pomegranate is an evergreen in the family Punicaceae. Its fruits are sweet and round with thick, red skin. It is native to northern India and Iran. Pomegranates are nutritious and can be eaten for a variety of health benefits. Some of these advantages include:. Improved exercise performance, endurance, and recovery.
CANCER
Fortune

Do supplements really prevent diseases? Experts say they “provide minimal to no benefit” for most healthy people

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As the dietary supplement industry continues to boom, the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) announced that “the evidence is insufficient” to support the use of supplements to help prevent cardiovascular disease and cancer in healthy, non-pregnant adults.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

110K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy