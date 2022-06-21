ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, ME

Southport heads to polls for second time this month

By BILL PEARSON
boothbayregister.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelectman Smith Climo calls the proposed municipally owned broadband project “the future.” On June 28, residents will head to the polls to vote on three referendum questions regarding the $2.1 million project. The first article would revoke authority given to selectmen creating the municipally owned network. The second would create a...

www.boothbayregister.com

Comments / 0

 

boothbayregister.com

Southport has a decision.. and it’s an easy one!!

This letter is being re-printed in it’s original text. The Register edited it when a complaint was made about the ‘failed’ “Land for Southport’s Future”. I, Jennie Mitchell, am putting it out there that this is a bad deal for Southport. Readfield just axed the whole concept with Axiom because it was a bad deal for their town. The needed sign up to make it tax neutral is not even close and the selectmen have just doubled down on a bad bet which will cost the taxpayers of Southport big bucks.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Southport Column: Stolen signs, store improvements and more

Hey, play fair! I understand that out of the fifty Axion signs that were recently placed around the island to give information about signing up for the broadband project, about thirty of them have been stolen. Instead of trying to remove information, come to the Southport Town Hall on Wednesday, June 22, at 6 p.m. to get answers to any questions you may have about the fiber installation project. Also, please note that you can go onto the Southport Broadband Committee's website to learn more about this town-wide effort to provide all Southport households with equal access to affordable, reliable, high-speed full fiber internet service. Voters on Southport will have their opinions counted for or against this project on voting day, June 28.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Model of Boothbay schooner Ada Cliff on display

In May 2021, Boothbay resident Jon Dunsford began building a 1:48 scale model of the three-masted schooner Ada Cliff. The Ada Cliff was part of the grand finale of the era of big schooners that flourished in Boothbay until 1920. She was built by East Coast Ship Co. and launched in 1918.
BOOTHBAY, ME
wabi.tv

Fairfield considers moving forward with water project after negative vote

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - New developments regarding toxic forever chemicals known as PFAS in drinking water have re-ignited Fairfield Town Council’s discussions on how to best provide clean water for residents. Last week’s vote rejected a public water system by a 59%-41% split. Councilor Stephanie Thiboudeau called the...
FAIRFIELD, ME
mainebiz.biz

In another Maine college shake-up, Bates president will leave role next June

The president of Bates College, Clayton Spencer, will leave that role next June, the Lewiston liberal arts school announced Wednesday. Spencer has served as the eighth president of Bates since 2012, after holding several leadership positions at Harvard University. In 2018, she was named a Mainebiz Woman to Watch. She...
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Race for State House District 73 Republican nomination getting a recount

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced on Wednesday a ballot recount in the race for the Republican nomination for State House District 73. It’s scheduled for Friday morning in Augusta. Unofficial, preliminary results show Michael Soboleski with 419 votes and Nancy Bessey with 413 votes.
AUGUSTA, ME
boothbayregister.com

Janice E. Beliasov

Janice Elaine Gilchrist Beliasov, 89, went to heaven on June 4, 2022. She was a faithful pastor’s wife, whose husband, James Beliasov, passed in 2017. Janice (or Jann, as she started calling herself from her college years) was born in Tilton, New Hampshire, on Jan. 24, 1933, to George E. and Vesta Love Gilchrist, whose family has been coming to the Boothbay region since 1893. Jann moved with her family to Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1935 and then graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a BA in bacteriology in 1954. After training in the Bryn Mawr Hospital in Philadelphia, she became a registered medical technologist in 1956 and got her first medical job at the Cleveland Clinic. Up for adventure she went west and from 1957-59 she worked in the lab at Everett General Hospital in Washington state before returning east for Christian Education training. Because of this career change, she eventually joined the Fellowship of Baptists for Home Missions out of Elyria, Ohio, representing neighborhood Joy Clubs for children. It was at the FBHM home offices she met Rev. James P. Beliasov, who was starting a church in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Seacoast Current

This Award-Winning Campground in Maine is an Ocean, Forest, and Farm Retreat

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. 'Tis the camping season in warm weather, and you know outdoor lovers are rejoicing. But there's something different about Wolfe's Neck Oceanfront Camping in Freeport, Maine, and that includes adding new, cozy, pet-friendly A-frames for sleeping to their forest, sea, and farm camping adventures.

