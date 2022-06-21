ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood Materials Welcomes Toyota To Its EV Battery Recycling Initiative

By Paul Lienert
International Business Times
 2 days ago

U.S. startup Redwood Materials Inc on Tuesday said Japan's Toyota Motor Corp has become the latest auto industry giant to join its comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling initiative. Redwood Materials, whose partners include automaker Ford Motor Co and EV battery maker Panasonic Holdings Corp, aims to lower EV...

electrek.co

Electric car price war is coming, says Ford CEO

Ford CEO Jim Farley believes that the electric car market is going to soon enter a price war with upcoming $25,000 models. He added, electric vehicles will be sold 100% online and have nonnegotiable price. Thanks to production constraints and strong demand, there’s currently nothing resembling a price war when...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's Exciting New EV Aimed Squarely At Tesla Model 3

You may not be a fan of Tesla (or its CEO, Elon Musk) but there's no denying the company knows how to build a good EV. Take the Model 3, for instance. With incentives included, the base model can cost as little as $39,640 but still boasts a claimed 267-mile range and a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 5.8 seconds.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Cheap EV Batteries Are Nearly Ready

Elon Musk says Panasonic's new 4680 batteries are absolutely critical to unlocking a cheaper, $25,000 EV. We've heard that from Musk before, and the saga of these cheaper, more powerful Panasonic batteries has been thoroughly documented. Musk, sometimes known for "just saying things," will at the very least have the batteries he needs to get Tesla's cheaper EVs up and running very soon.
ECONOMY
Ars Technica

Toyota to offer a lithium-ion home battery system your car can charge

The Toyota Motor Corporation has decided to get into the home battery sector. Earlier this month, the automaker announced its O-Uchi Kyuden System, a home energy store that provides "long service life, high quality, good value for price, and high performance," according to the company. It's a surprising move from...
CARS
electrek.co

Here’s why Bloomberg thinks Volkswagen’s EV sales will overtake Tesla’s by 2024

According to a comprehensive report published this morning by research firm Bloomberg Intelligence, Tesla will hold its global crown for EV sales for the next 18 months but will then be usurped by Volkswagen electric vehicles. The full BEV outlook report predicts that many legacy automakers will lag in sales through 2025, but Volkswagen is on track to overtake Tesla’s production volume by 2024.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

FedEx receives 150 of GM's BrightDrop electric delivery vans

FedEx has received 150 electric delivery vans from General Motors' startup BrightDrop as the shipping giant looks to transition its fleet to all-electric, zero-tailpipe emissions by 2040. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. FDX FEDEX CORP. 230.52 +0.62 +0.27%. GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 32.64 +0.76 +2.38%. The BrightDrop Zevo 600,...
INDUSTRY
motor1.com

Toyota drops new photos of award-winning Compact Cruiser EV study

In December 2021, Toyota Motor Company surprised the world by revealing 16 upcoming battery electric vehicles from the Toyota and Lexus brands. One of them, the 2023 Toyota bZ4X, is already on sale, while another, the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e, will follow later this year. One of the most interesting of the slew of EV concepts projected to gradually enter production by the end of the decade was undoubtedly the boxy Compact Cruiser EV.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Valencia Assembly Plant Will Produce Next-Gen Electric Vehicles

Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push that involves a massive investment of $50 billion in EVs by 2026, $3.7 billon of which will go to the automaker’s midwestern-based U.S. plants. As the automaker prepares to launch seven new EVs in Europe by 2024 and transition its entire passenger vehicle lineup in that region to electric vehicles by 2030 or sooner, there has been some question as to what Ford will do with some of its assembly plants, since EVs are less laborious to produce than ICE vehicles. That previously included the possible closure of the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany and the Ford Valencia Assembly plant in Spain. As Ford Authority reported earlier today, the Saarlouis plant will stop producing vehicles in 2025, but the Ford Valencia Assembly plant will move forward and built next-generation electric vehicles, the automaker has announced.
BUSINESS
CNBC

How GM, Ford and Tesla are tackling the national EV charging challenge

There are over two million electric vehicles in the U.S., and roughly 55,000 EV charging stations. The U.S. may need to increase the supply of EV charging by as much as 20 times, to over 1 million public and 28 million private chargers. Ford already has the largest charging infrastructure,...
CARS
rigzone.com

Tesla, Rivian, Ford Raise EV Prices Amid Record Gasoline Prices In US

With gasoline prices in America topping $5 a gallon for the first time, the one vehicle that can alleviate pain at the pump - an electric car - is experiencing its own bout of runaway inflation. With gasoline prices in America topping $5 a gallon for the first time, the one vehicle that can alleviate pain at the pump -- an electric car -- is experiencing its own bout of runaway inflation.
TRAFFIC
Fortune

The race is on to make EV batteries truly sustainable

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The electric vehicle battery supply chain that has been built over the last 20 years will not be the same one that carries us through the next 20 years. With demand for EVs growing rapidly, fundamental changes are needed to address the ethical and sustainable challenges in creating EV batteries.
CARS
US News and World Report

Electric Vehicles Could Take 33% of Global Sales by 2028-AlixPartners

DETROIT (Reuters) - Electric vehicle sales could reach 33% globally by 2028 and 54% by 2035, as demand accelerates in most major markets, consultant AlixPartners said on Wednesday. EVs accounted for less than 8% of global sales last year, and just under 10% in the first quarter of 2022. To...
DETROIT, MI
TheStreet

GM Delivers EV That Others Have Problems Bringing to Market

Electric vehicle makers have faced difficulties in recent months manufacturing and delivering their products to consumers. Makers of EVs blame global supply chain shortages, scarce availability of semiconductors, covid-related factory shutdowns in China, financial difficulties and even bankruptcy for delaying the delivery of their vehicles to market. Electric Last Mile...
ECONOMY
topgear.com

Electric car batteries can have a second life, and here's why

Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. One of the many internet arguments against electric cars goes roughly along these lines: the batteries that power EVs will be useless after a matter of years, and they’ll all end up in landfill as a dead loss. And, like so many things on the internet, it is utter nonsense. It is double-decker nonsense, in fact, because a) batteries last much longer than the I-know-betters will ever admit, and b) batteries that big and powerful will always find another place to be useful.
CARS

