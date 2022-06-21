ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, OH

Man driving utility vehicle dies after being hit by car in Union County

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in which a man driving a utility vehicle was killed after being hit by a car driven by a juvenile on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies went to the 24000 block of State Route 37 in Leesburg Township just after 4:00 p.m. on reports of a serious crash.

At the scene, officials found James Gray, 66, lying in a ditch unresponsive before he was transported to Grant Medical Center, where he later was pronounced dead, per UCSO.

UCSO states that Gray was driving a John Deere utility vehicle north on SR-37 when he was hit from behind by a 2003 Honda Accord being driven by a juvenile. The impact caused Gray to be ejected.

Per the sheriff’s office, the juvenile driver was not injured and alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash.

Penelope
2d ago

Juvenile must still be held in some type of accountability. First his licence should be taken for a period of years to begin with. RAISE THE AGE LIMIT TO 18 to get a license. Teens should be subject to drive under a permit for a few years with a license driver instructor, an family.

