On Tuesday evening, former Wisconsin forward Khalil Iverson made his debut for Team USA in the FIBA 3×3 World Cup with two victories against Austria and Slovenia. In his second game against Slovenia, Iverson scored seven one-point baskets and dominated on the defensive end with nine rebounds and two blocks. Team USA was able to handle Austria 21-17 and Slovenia 22-9 on the opening day of pool play and currently sits at the top of their group alongside Belgium at 2-0.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO