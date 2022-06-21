23-Year-Old Stabbed Multiple Times in NYC Times Square, Police Release Suspect Photos

EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman escaped an accused rapist in the Bronx with the help of the Grubhub app and the deli workers who received the order, according to the criminal complaint. She’s one of two people allegedly targeted by 32-year-old Kemoy Royal, officials said. Royal was arrested and arraigned Sunday on a […]

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO