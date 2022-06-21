Toledo Group Home Resident Still Missing One Year Later, But Search Continues

Image via Justice for Dee Facebook page. It is way overdue. Lenawee County residents want answers. The people of Michigan want answers. A 52-year-old mother and grandmother has been missing from her rural Tecumseh home for over a year. Most of all, her family and friends need to know what happened to Dee Ann Warner. Two Mother’s Days have passed and one birthday. Another birthday is coming soon.

