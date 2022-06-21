12-Year-Old Reported Missing in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a restaurant in west Toledo Thursday afternoon. A woman drove off the road and struck the corner of Pizza Hut on Secor Road, according to authorities. Part of the wall was destroyed and a man sitting inside the restaurant at a corner booth was hit by the car. The man was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO