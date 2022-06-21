ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

12-Year-Old Reported Missing in Toledo

By Ryan Dickinson
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOLEDO, OH – A 12-year-old girl was reported missing in Toledo on Friday and...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

13abc.com

TPD: Investigates Shooting Incident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening. Officers responded to a call on the 1400 block of Fernwood Ave. around 8:40 p.m. TPD officers confirmed that vehicle was struck however, no one was struck or injured. Officers are continuing to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man indicted after fatal December crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a Toledo man on multiple charges after causing a fatal car crash last December. Roderick Foster, 38, was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, according to court records. According to a Toledo Police report, on December 15, 2021,...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Maumee man charged after allegedly shooting his brother

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Maumee man has been charged with felonious assault after allegedly shooting his own brother in west Toledo Thursday. Danny Brandon, 77, is accused of shooting his brother after an argument Thursday, Toledo Police Department said. Brandon was visiting his brother in the 4000 block of...
TOLEDO, OH
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
13abc.com

One man convicted of intentionally hitting a man with car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was acquitted of attempted murder after intentionally hitting a bicyclist with his car. According to court records, Kevondrae Walton was found not guilty of attempting to commit murder on Thursday. However, he was convicted of felonious assault and tampering with evidence. Walton was sentenced...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Driver crashes into Pizza Hut on Secor Road

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a restaurant in west Toledo Thursday afternoon. A woman drove off the road and struck the corner of Pizza Hut on Secor Road, according to authorities. Part of the wall was destroyed and a man sitting inside the restaurant at a corner booth was hit by the car. The man was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Officials looking for suspects who robbed Dundee hotel

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Dundee Police Department is searching for two individuals who stole cash from a hotel in Dundee, Mich. According to DPD, on Wednesday morning around 6a.m., two individuals walked into American Inn & Suites on Outer Drive in Dundee. Security camera footage shows one of the individuals reaching over the front desk and stealing money out of a drawer.
DUNDEE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed while driving in Detroit; police looking for suspect

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a man was killed while driving earlier this month. The 25-year-old victim was in a red Dodge Durango in the area of Mark Twain and Tyler around 4:30 p.m. June 6 when someone shot him. Read more Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
sent-trib.com

BG man who shot himself in the leg pleads guilty

A Bowling Green man who shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun on New Year’s Day has taken a plea deal. Graig Gibson, 32, was transported from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. He was indicted in January for...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man found guilty of murder for 2019 triple shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect involved in murder after a triple shooting at the Georgetown Apartments in 2019, has been found guilty. Verlando Woods, 30, was found guilty of murder, felonious assault and firearm specification. His bond has been revoked and he is being held in custody of the Lucas county Sheriff’s Department.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

11-year-old’s lemonade stand robbed in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Grace Routon, 11, was selling lemonade on Saturday outside of her Toledo home. She was raising money for her church, and everything was going according to plan until two young boys riding a four-wheeler came to buy a glass. They left the lemonade stand but came back.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

VIDEOS: Perrysburg restaurant goes up in flames, deemed total loss

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews are working to put out a massive fire at a Perrysburg restaurant. Social Gastropub went up in flames Thursday afternoon. Photos from the scene from the Perrysburg Fire Department showed flames through the roof and smoke plumes could be seen from miles away. Perrysburg...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WKHM

Victim Identified In Fatal Wamplers Lake Rd Car Accident

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Shortly before 4 pm on Tuesday, June 21st, Deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff along with Jackson Community Ambulance and the Cambridge Fire and Rescue Service responded to a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash. The crash occurred on Wamplers Lake Road near Wellwood Road in Norvell Township.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Toledo Fire and Rescue respond to house fire in West Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue Department investigate a house fire on Tuesday. According to TFRD Battalion Chief David Rodriguez, a two-story wood-framed home caught on fire in the 1340 block of West Sylvania Avenue. Battalion Chief Rodriguez said the fire was extinguished and the department continues to...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

One in custody after attempted arson

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been taken into custody for questioning after an arson attempt at an apartment complex in west Toledo overnight Monday, fire crew on the scene said. Toledo fire crews were dispatched to The Cedars Apartments just north of Douglas Road on Central Avenue. According...
TOLEDO, OH
