ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Maureen Arthur, ‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’ Actress, Dead at 88

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zY9Xj_0gHDuS1p00

Maureen Arthur, who starred on Broadway and on the silver screen as Hedy La Rue in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, has sadly made it on the list as another celebrity death in 2022. She recently passed away at 88. According to her brother, she died on June 15 of natural causes at her home in Beverly Hills after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

She is well known for playing Hedy in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, which debuted on Broadway in 1961. It would have a successful run of more than 1,400 performances, seven Tony Awards, and a Pulitzer Prize.

Arthur also portrayed a nudie-magazine cover girl during her heyday with Don Knotts in 1969’s The Love God? She also played a divorced woman opposite Bob Hope in How to Commit Marriage that same year.

Born on April 15, 1934, in San Jose, California, she was raised in St. Louis. As the daughter of a movie theater operator, she got her glimpse of show business during vaudeville nights.

While studying theater at Northwestern, she won a national talent contest on CBS’ The Garry Moore Show. As a result, she held a weeklong residency at the Palace in New York. She also had a chance to compete on the TV talent program “Chance of a Lifetime.”

Arthur also made a fantastic impression on Marilyn Monroe and studied drama at the Neighborhood Playhouse in New York. She was a frequent guest on Steve Allen’s Tonight Show. She made her onscreen acting debut in Hot Rod Gang in 1958.

Maureen Arthur remembered for iconic Hollywood roles, work with charity

She also appeared on such TV shows as “Whirlybirds,” “Bourbon Street Beat,” and “Richard Diamond, Private Detective.” In addition, she was a regular on NBC’s “The Jan Murray Show.”

After acting in the How to Succeed movie, Arthur returned to the Broadway stage in 1967 to star with Bob Dishy and Linda Lavin in Something Different.

In her prime, Arthur also starred in several movies throughout the 1960s, such as Thunder Alley, The Wicked Dreams of Paula Schultz, Killers Three, and A Man Called Dagger.

Some may have also seen her as Zelka in the “Happy Days” spinoff, “Mork & Mindy.” In addition, she made cameos on “Perry Mason,” “Gomer Pyle, USMC,” Sanford and Son,” and “Matlock.”

Arthur was married to George William Weidler, who was also Doris Day’s second husband. Arthur and Weidler were married from 1957 until their 1970 divorce. She later married Aaron Ruben, who produced “The Andy Griffith Show” and was responsible for the “Gomer Pyle” spinoff until his death at age 95.

Off-screen, she acted as the president of the Variety Club of Southern California children’s charity for several years. “She spent tireless hours and traveled the country for telethons to raise money for them,” her brother said. “If there was one thing she would want in her obituary, that would be it.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Reveals Four New Characters Joining in Season 5

Yellowstone fans: Paramount Network just announced four brand new characters & cast members for Season 5, and they sound promising!. On Friday, Paramount Network revealed additional casting for Yellowstone, TV’s #1 series, which returns for its highly-anticipated fifth season on Sunday, November 13th. The star-studded announcement, sent to Outsider, confirms several returning faces. But perhaps the biggest reveal comes in the form of four brand new faces:
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Who Is ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik’s Boyfriend?

Mayim Bialik has made headlines recently for her new gig as “Jeopardy!” host, but did you know she’s also dating a host of another type of show?. In addition to hosting the popular quiz show, Bialik also co-hosts a mental health podcast alongside her boyfriend, Jonathan Cohen. In 2021, the TV actress revealed to Forbes that she had a “partner” and that it was none other than her podcast co-host. Together, they co-host the podcast “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Obituaries
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Revealed Who She Turned to Most While Struggling With Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson had a long and expensive divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and it wasn’t an easy time to get through, especially when she had to be cheerful on TV every day. In her Monday, June 6 episode with The Chicks on The Kelly Clarkdson Show, the 40-year-old talk show host revealed who helped her through the last two years. Clarkson asked the three musicians, “So, we all went through divorces… How did you each find strength? And not just music, I think it’s therapeutic. But, like, your female friendships? I feel like that has...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
ComicBook

Trapper John Star Charles Siebert Dead at 84

Charles Siebert, a stage-trained actor that largely focused on filmmaking in the later years of his career, has died. The Trapper John, M.D. star died earlier this month as a result of COVID-related complications, with the actor's daughter confirming (via THR) her father passed on May 1st. He was 84.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

20 Movie and TV Stars Who Died Far Too Young

Hollywood has lost no shortage of shining stars in the midst of their careers, often when they were still young. Some of the more tragic examples include the demise of several glamorous comic actresses in the ‘30s and ‘40s to Jame Dean’s deadly mid-’50s car crash or the lurid Manson Family murders of 1969, which […]
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: The Character You Never Realized Wore a Wig on the Show

After appearing in 391 episodes of Law & Order, there was one detail about star S. Epatha Merkerson that nearly all fans missed—her costume included a wig. Merkerson’s character, Anita Van Buren—commander of the 27th Precinct in Dick Wolf’s New York City universe—was a bright and honest leader. She was known for always being in her detective’s corner and for having unending compassion for the many victims she met over 21 years on the job.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
Person
Doris Day
Person
Steve Allen
Person
Maureen Arthur
Person
Bob Hope
Person
Bob Dishy
Person
Linda Lavin
Person
Don Knotts
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Aaron Ruben
Person
Garry Moore
Popculture

'NCIS' Gives Fans The Couple They've Been Dying to See

NCIS fans have wanted two fan-favorite characters to become a couple for a while at this point. Finally, in the Season 19 finale, it happened and was delivered in perfect fashion. During the final episode of the season, Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight — played by Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law, respectively — had their very first on-screen kiss. The big moment had been building over the season, as the pair were seen being very flirty throughout the seasons.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Nbc#Celebrity#Cbs
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Where Does Beth Dutton Actress Kelly Reilly Live?

No one else could ever portray Yellowstone‘s Beth Dutton like Kelly Reilly, which is why her place of residence is a bit of a shock. Born July 18, 1977, 44-year-old Kelly Reilly rose to fame as the Dutton Daughter on Yellowstone. In the time since its premiere in 2018, it’s become the #1 show on television by viewership, and Reilly’s become a household name as a result. May of 2022 would see her return to Montana, a land she now holds dear, to film Yellowstone Season 5. But where does the actor reside? Where does she truly call home?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Revealed His Favorite Western Scene He Ever Filmed

John Wayne is known as the gritty, rugged cowboy who will go to any length, including putting his own life at risk, to save his town or those he loves. Though his catalog isn’t wall-to-wall action films, the movies for which he’s best known involve shootouts, chasing outlaws on horseback, and plenty of high-stakes stunts.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Why Pauley Perrette Said Her Role Immediately After Leaving ‘NCIS’ Was a Better Fit

Following her departure from “NCIS” after 18 seasons, Pauley Perrette revealed that her role after leaving the CBS series was a better fit for her. The “NCIS” alum further explained to USA Today that it was the right time for her departure from the series due to things going on in her personal life. “It’s such a weird time for everybody. I was already so excited about people seeing our show because it’s my favorite show I’ve ever done, so funny, sweet, and awesome. But now I’m really excited in a whole other way. I feel people need this right now. It really makes people happy. When we’re in times like these, when your job is specifically to bring people joy, that’s a great job.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

483K+
Followers
52K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy