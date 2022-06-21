Brown Co. library looking for input on New East Branch

BROWN CO. (WLUK) -- We have learned of a few bear sightings in Brown County. Thanks to Jennifer for sharing this video taken Wednesday. This is in Howard. FOX 11 also spoke with Hobart officials who tell us it received several reports of bear sightings also on Tuesday. If you...
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It was a busy Thursday at both the east and west side yard collection sites in Green Bay as cleanup from last week's storms continued. Green Bay resident Michael Haufe says its his fourth time here unloading branches. “We had a tree blow down in our...
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County is hosting a community planning meeting next Wednesday to discuss the H.J. DeBaker Eagles Nest Park and Boat Launch. Brown County purchased the land for approximately $1 million in 2020. State and federal grants were used to cover the cost. Located at 3263 Nicolet...
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- It bills itself as an event where you can enjoy the great outdoors from the water, and the land. The annual Wolf River "Paddle and Pedal" is Saturday. The day begins at Judd Park in Shawano, with some yoga. "We would like the paddlers to stretch a...
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- With hundreds of new jobs being created nationwide, Verizon is opening up five, full-time retail positions between Oshkosh and Green Bay. For new retail sales representatives hired in Northeast Wisconsin, there is a $2,500 sign-on bonus. Those interested can apply on Verizon’s website. Positions include Business...
(WLUK) -- UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Maynette Jutila was found safe. A Silver Alert has been issued for a Sturgeon Bay woman who was driving to the Fox Valley area but didn't arrive. Officials say Maynette Jutila, 71, was driving to Thedacare in Neenah to visit a...
WAUPACA (WLUK) -- Waupaca residents and visitors will soon be able to enjoy greenspace in the middle of downtown. The city was one of 25 small towns across the country to receive a T-Mobile Hometown Grant. Waupaca says it will use its $50,000 grant toward "The Lawn" project. The project...
APPLETON (WLUK) -- An area business is making a difference in the home of a veteran. Maria Nodich, a U.S. Army veteran received a new roof and gutter system from Security-Luebke Roofing Wednesday. It's part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, a nationwide project to show appreciation and honor...
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- It's been nearly a week since several tornadoes tore through northeast Wisconsin. The west side of Green Bay and neighboring communities were hit the hardest. This is the second of seven trees Jonathon Thomas with Harvey Construction is taking down Tuesday in Howard. “Horrendous, it's...
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Officials took a step forward in preserving an historic landmark vessel. Divers were underneath the USS Cobia at the Maritime Museum in Manitowoc Thursday for an underwater hull inspection. The inspection is to prepare the USS Cobia for dry docking. According to a submarine curator, keeping the...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- You can see a pride flag under the American flag in front of Green Bay City Hall during the month of June. The display is stirring up conversation. Andrew Minton says the pride flags popping up around Green Bay don't bother him. But what does is hearing an idea that flags like these should be taken down from City Hall.
Bhava Coffee is a locally owned coffee shop in Green Bay. Amy stopped by to talk to owners, Nathalia and Tania to find out what makes their coffee shop different! Take a look. Stop by Bhava Coffee to celebrate the grand opening on Friday, June 24th and Saturday, June 25th with some delicious specials!
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Joannes Aquatic Center in Green Bay has finally reopened after shutting down in 2020. This is the first time in quite a while that people have been able to get out to their local pool and it seems it was well worth the wait. Ann...
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A middle school teacher suspected of taking inappropriate photos of girls in his classroom was arrested after allegedly taking photos of teenage girls on a beach. A probable cause document from Manitowoc County and a criminal complaint from Sheboygan County give more details on the allegations against...
(WLUK) -- The National Weather Service has now confirmed at least eight tornadoes touched down during the storms that tore through the area last Wednesday. There are still two areas that are under investigation -- Hobart/Howard and Manawa -- and the tornado count could still climb. If you can safely...
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay entertainment venue is unveiling some changes. The Weidner is stepping out with its first ever re-brand and a host of new titles meant to celebrate and shine light on a broad spectrum of artistic forms and voices. This includes a new brand-logo, a...
SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Shawano County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says John William Krebs, 79, left the North Star Casino in Gresham without his wife just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Krebs has a history of Alzheimer's disease or dementia and does not usually drive alone without direction.
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- The long-time NEW Zoo director is retiring next month. Neil Anderson has been with the Brown County zoo for 30 years. He's also been an adopted member of the Good Day Wisconsin team for about 28 years. Anderson would appear weekly in "What's New at the Zoo," sharing fun facts about the animals and zoo happenings.
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Following the November 2020 election, the city obtained legal services in regards to investigations of the general election. Those services began in October of 2021. Green Bay Deputy City Attorney Joanne Bungert says there are still pending matters at hand. "All these services were being provided...
NEENAH (WLUK) -- An event in Neenah is giving female students a look inside construction careers. Miron Construction Inc. welcomed 30 female students to its Neenah headquarters Wednesday for the sixth annual Build Like a Girl event. The day-long program aims to showcase opportunities for women in the construction industry...
Comments / 0