FORT SCOTT – BOURBON COUNTY AREA. Last chance to provide input on Bourbon County Employee and Resident survey!. Do you work in Bourbon County? Do you live in Bourbon County? Either way or both, we want your thoughts about work and education. Our Chamber is assisting Bourbon County Regional Economic Inc on its workforce assessment. A few weeks ago, we asked for input from company leaders. Now, we want to know what employees and residents think. Even if you are not currently employed we want to know what you think. This survey only takes about five minutes and is completely confidential.

BOURBON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO