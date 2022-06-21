ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

No foul play suspected in death of Bonnaroo festivalgoer

By Lucas Wright
 2 days ago

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Manchester Police Department is reporting one person has died following this weekend’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Authorities say, 29-year-old Leeann Sizemore of Lowell, Indiana, was pronounced deceased Sunday after being transported to Unity Medical Center.

Body found on downtown Johnson City railroad

MPD said Sizemore was found unresponsive at a campsite Sunday morning.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Authorities are waiting for an autopsy to determine Sizemore’s cause of death.

elizabethton.com

Body found in Johnson City identified

On June 18 at approximately 8 p.m., the Johnson City Police Department responded to the area of East State of Franklin Road near Division Street in reference to a deceased female. The area the female was located is nearby a frequented homeless camp, which is near the downtown railroad tracks. The female was later identified as Meghan Carter, 24, from Etowah, Tenn. At this time, there are no indications of any foul play involved in Carter’s death.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Washington Co. authorities searching for missing 15-year-old girl

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee authorities on Thursday say they have no leads in a case that involves a 15-year-old girl missing out of Telford. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Ana Estrada Leon was last seen at her home on Sam Aiken Road near 11-E on June 18. Investigators described […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TWRA IDs Kingsport man who died in boating accident

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) on Thursday identified a Kingsport man who died in a boating incident on the Holston River Wednesday. A release stated that Dennis Wayne Jenkins, 51, was found dead face-down in the Holston River following the boating accident. He was reportedly not wearing a lifejacket. Investigators […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wgnsradio.com

Speed a Possible Factor in Tuesday Rollover Accident on I-24 in Rutherford County

(Rutherford County, Tenn.) – There was a serious auto accident on Interstate 24 East Tuesday morning around 7:30 and speed likely played a role in the crash. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports an 18-year-old driver, who according to the THP was traveling at a high rate of speed, rear ended another motorist near the Sam Ridley Parkway exit in Smyrna.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Head-on crash leaves one woman dead in Wilson County

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman has died and two people were injured after a four-vehicle crash in Wilson County on Wednesday. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 70 near Matterhorn Drive just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday. THP’s preliminary report says Paula M....
WILSON COUNTY, TN
