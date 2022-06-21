No foul play suspected in death of Bonnaroo festivalgoer
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Manchester Police Department is reporting one person has died following this weekend’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
Authorities say, 29-year-old Leeann Sizemore of Lowell, Indiana, was pronounced deceased Sunday after being transported to Unity Medical Center.Body found on downtown Johnson City railroad
MPD said Sizemore was found unresponsive at a campsite Sunday morning.
No foul play is suspected at this time.
Authorities are waiting for an autopsy to determine Sizemore’s cause of death.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0