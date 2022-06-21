ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg commemorates Juneteenth by honoring central Virginia's Black history

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, President Joe Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth an...

WDBJ7.com

Miss Virginia competition returns to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Miss Virginia competition is returning to Roanoke. The Berglund Center will host the event June 23 to 25. The competition will be back in Roanoke for its 67th year after taking place in Lynchburg in the past, and being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

200 American Legion Riders complete Legacy Run on Saturday in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Nearly 200 American Legion Riders from across the Commonwealth will complete their Legacy Run this weekend. They are riding around Virginia to raise funds and awareness for the American Legion Scholarship Foundation, which provides help to children of soldiers killed since 9/11 and children of 50% or greater disabled veterans while serving on active duty.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Patsy Davis celebrates 100th birthday

Patsy Davis of Long Island celebrated her 100th birthday on June 10, honored by her daughters, Odessa, Addie, Connie and Pinkie, and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and great-great-great grandchildren at a luncheon held the next day at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lynchburg. In addition to family members from...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Pittsylvania County and Danville, Virginia Kick Off Joint Branding Initiative With Community Survey – Mike Swanson

I attended yesterday’s Board of Supervisors Meeting for Pittsylvania County and the most interesting aspect of the meeting was a presentation about a new joint branding initiative by the county and the city of Danville. This is a big deal and deserves going through all of the details of what this is about. It is starting with a post card that will be sent in the mail to area residents about their thoughts and feelings for the community. At first glance that might not seem like a big deal, but the end result of it will be.
DANVILLE, VA
Blue Ridge Muse

COVID-19 deaths return to our area

For several weeks, the COVID-19 death toll for Virginia eliminated fatalities in our area while the case count continued to rise. No more. Deaths from the latest variations of the virus has killed at least two near our county over the past couple of days. Tuesday’s daily report by the...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

VHSL Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Title IX

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va, (WFXR) — “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any educational program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” These are the 37 words of Title IX, it was signed into law by President Richard Nixon on June 23, 1972. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of this important day, the Virginia High School League Thursday held a special event at the University of Virginia’s Alumni Hall to shine the spotlight on the lasting legacy and importance of Title IX.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg welcomes its first solar power education facility

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– Lynchburg Parks & Recreation Department proudly announced their partnership for a new learning facility. On Tuesday, June 14, the city of Lynchburg celebrated the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new solar education system at Ivy Creek Natural Park. The project partnered with Earth Right...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke artists celebrate African-American Music Appreciation Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Music is the universal language of mankind. Some of the most popular music genres — such as country, rock and roll, funk, jazz, and blues — were created and influenced by African-American artists. In 1979, then-President Jimmy Carter designated June as Black Music...
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Former Franklin County director of tourism talks about new position in NRV

CHRISTIANSBURG — After some years away, David Rotenizer is back home. Rotenizer, who was born in Radford and grew up in Montgomery County, was late last year named executive director of the Montgomery County Blacksburg Christiansburg Regional Tourism Office. Prior to his current position, Rotenizer worked for Franklin County...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

PHA, two other Virginia organizations get funding for affordable housing

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Piedmont Housing Alliance is one of three organizations getting funding for affordable housing in Virginia. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $9 million in federal funding on Thursday. According to a release, the money is going to three Virginia-based organizations that provide affordable housing...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Putt-Putt Downtown, job fair and hiring event and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Today, rising 4th-6th graders will have the chance to explore Normandy during this year’s World War II Day Camp. Children can experience the history and culture of northern France at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Daily activities, snacks and a T-shirt are included if you registered. It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Lynchburg area has been slow to recover since 2008 recession. Why?

When it comes to post-pandemic job and economic recovery, the Lynchburg area has found itself slower on the rebound than other parts of the state — but that’s just the latest hurdle in overall sluggishness that’s persisted since the 2008 recession. While employment numbers have improved, the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
theroanokestar.com

New Ambassador Program Coming to Downtown Roanoke

Having a clean, safe, and welcoming downtown is the foundation of a great city. Later this Summer, Downtown Roanoke, Inc. (DRI) will officially launch a new Downtown Ambassador Program representing a major investment from DRI into the ongoing improvement of Downtown Roanoke. This new program will build on existing services...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia Business

Amtrak to boost service in Norfolk, Roanoke, Newport News

Amtrak will add a third daily departure from Norfolk and a second daily departure from Roanoke on its Northeast Regional route, while also bolstering train service in Newport News, all beginning July 11. The train already departs from Norfolk early in the morning and mid-morning, so the third departure will...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
wfxrtv.com

Amtrak increasing daily service to, from Roanoke in July

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting next month, Amtrak’s Northeast Regional line will offer a second daily service to and from Roanoke, providing more flexible and convenient options for traveling to Washington, D.C., as well as cities in northeast and southwest Virginia. More specifically, beginning on July 11, Amtrak...
ROANOKE, VA
timesvirginian.com

‘Thomasville’ property discussed at recent meeting; What’s in store for the building?

At the Appomattox Town Council meeting May 24, an update on the old Thomasville Furniture property was discussed. Appomattox Town Manager R. Terry McGhee said that according to a business associate, the property’s owner, George Aznavorian, hired a property manager and that a crane has been performing roofing work by pulling steel and putting up new roofing panels.
APPOMATTOX, VA
WDBJ7.com

Seventh annual West End Walk takes place in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids from the the West End Center summer program got to do something unique on Tuesday. They walked a mile from the West End Center to the Grandin Theatre for the seventh annual West End Walk. Organizers say it’s a great way to get kids involved...
ROANOKE, VA

