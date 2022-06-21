ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Martin County rural lifestyle amendment tabled until later date

By Derek Lowe
 2 days ago
The discussion to consider a land-use amendment from agricultural to rural lifestyle has been tabled in Martin County.

Early Tuesday morning, the developer for a 1500-acre piece of land in Hobe Sound posted a formal note to the front doors of the county commission chambers citing a change in the language for the text amendment as the reason for the delay.

The note stated the developer would like to alter the amendment after receiving input from various local stakeholders in Martin County.

If the amendment were to be approved by commissioners, it would pave the way for a new development off Bridge Rd. just east of I-95 in Hobe Sound.

Atlantic Fields would become home to 317 multi-million-dollar homes and a golf course designed by renowned architect Tom Fazio.

Currently the land use is designated as agricultural and allows for one unit every 20 acres.

If the land use were to be changed to rural lifestyle, it would then allow for a denser one unit per every 5 acres.

Seventy percent of the 1500-acre lot would be left untouched and wetlands would be preserved, according to the developer.

Tom Hurley, CEO, Becker Holding Corporation owns the land currently and said his 800-acre tree farm would be converted into a permanent easement.

Those against the amendment fear it would develop precedent for building in Martin County.

"It would be three projects probably that would be very additive to the tax base," said Hurley. "It would be low density, low services required, but very high lot prices."

Hurley who used to run a citrus farm there said a lot of this size would normally be developed into thousands of homes.

He said if eventually approved, the development would bring in $20 million in tax dollars to the county each year.

Right now, it's unclear when if the item will be brought before the commission in the future.

sebastiandaily.com

Crab E Bills now wants $119k from Sebastian Taxpayers

Crab E Bills is now declaring they lost $112,981 in revenue from November 1, 2021, to June 16, 2022, and they are asking the city to compensate them. According to a public email obtained by Sebastian Daily, Crab E Bills is now declaring business losses of $112,981, plus $5,600 for a new air conditioner. According to the lease, the tenant may be responsible for the air conditioner, not the city.
SEBASTIAN, FL
NewPelican

City prevails, for now, in case against homeowner

Lighthouse Point – A judge has refused Abina O’Sullivan’s request to squelch the city’s complaint against her. O’Sullivan claimed she was not informed the city was taking legal action that would allow them to clean up her property and asked the court that it be dismissed on grounds of “lack of communication.”
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Median home sale prices soar in Broward, Palm Beach counties

The median sale prices for single-family homes in both Broward and Palm Beach counties jumped by more than $120,000 year over year in May. The report from the Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie REALTORS® showed price hikes in the condo/townhouse market in both counties as well, while condo inventory dropped sharply.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Rapid growth at community’s new ‘third hospital’

Vero Orthopaedics and Neurology’s gleaming modernist facility on Indian River Boulevard is fast gaining a reputation as the community’s “third hospital,” treating hundreds of patients a day. The $22 million building houses 15 fellowship trained doctors, 68 exam rooms, three radiology suites, four procedure rooms and...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
reportwire.org

The Club at Quail Ridge Celebrates Membership Approval for New Amenities

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., June 21, 2022 (Newswire.com) The Club at Quail Ridge, South Florida’s premier private country club, is honored to announce its membership has overwhelmingly approved a master plan project to introduce a variety of updates and renovations at the Club. This $21.45 million project will include a fully renovated north course and practice facilities, a new South Turn House, a brand new tennis pavilion, a redesigned south entrance, and a guard house.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Latest Health Inspections for June 2022

Most restaurants and bars in Sebastian are passing their state health inspections with fewer violations. But health inspectors did note a couple of businesses, but nothing critical. Portside Pub & Grill. Portside Pub & Grill only had 9 violations, but most were for basic. On Friday, June 17, 2022, the...
SEBASTIAN, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida strips former Palm Beach County teacher of her license after relationship with student

Kimberly Charles, a former teacher at Forest Hill High School, has lost the right to work in Florida’s public schools after a years-long process that started when police accused her of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.    The relationship began around 2018 and the teacher’s “flirtatious behavior” eventually caught the attention...
