Martin County rural lifestyle amendment tabled until later date

The discussion to consider a land-use amendment from agricultural to rural lifestyle has been tabled in Martin County.

Early Tuesday morning, the developer for a 1500-acre piece of land in Hobe Sound posted a formal note to the front doors of the county commission chambers citing a change in the language for the text amendment as the reason for the delay.

The note stated the developer would like to alter the amendment after receiving input from various local stakeholders in Martin County.

If the amendment were to be approved by commissioners, it would pave the way for a new development off Bridge Rd. just east of I-95 in Hobe Sound.

Atlantic Fields would become home to 317 multi-million-dollar homes and a golf course designed by renowned architect Tom Fazio.

Currently the land use is designated as agricultural and allows for one unit every 20 acres.

If the land use were to be changed to rural lifestyle, it would then allow for a denser one unit per every 5 acres.

Seventy percent of the 1500-acre lot would be left untouched and wetlands would be preserved, according to the developer.

Tom Hurley, CEO, Becker Holding Corporation owns the land currently and said his 800-acre tree farm would be converted into a permanent easement.

Those against the amendment fear it would develop precedent for building in Martin County.

"It would be three projects probably that would be very additive to the tax base," said Hurley. "It would be low density, low services required, but very high lot prices."

Hurley who used to run a citrus farm there said a lot of this size would normally be developed into thousands of homes.

He said if eventually approved, the development would bring in $20 million in tax dollars to the county each year.

Right now, it's unclear when if the item will be brought before the commission in the future.