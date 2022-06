All three democrats vying to take on Gov. Bill Lee in November laid out their priorities during a debate in Nashville on Tuesday, hosted by the Tennessee Democratic Party. Addressing a crowd of about 100 at the Tennessee State University Avon Williams Campus in Nashville, candidates Dr. Jason Martin of Nashville, Dr. Carnita Atwater of Memphis and Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. criticized Lee’s records on school funding, gun policy, healthcare and government transparency and called for their party to unite.

