Students explore healthcare field through Camp Med experience

JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School students gained valuable insight into the health care field during Ashe Memorial Hospital’s Camp Med Summer Program June 6-10.

Eleven students in grades 9-12 participated in this year’s camp, which was designed to expose students to the various aspects of medicine and potential career opportunities available to them should they decide to pursue a career in healthcare.

Over the course of the week, students participated in a variety of events and activities, including CPR, aquatic therapy, dissection of a fetal pig and job shadowing opportunities, where they were exposed to a variety of clinical experiences, among other team building exercises.

“Camp Med is a wonderful opportunity for local students to begin to explore if a career in the medical field might be right for them, said Angel Gouge, education manager for Ashe Memorial Hospital. “It gives them a better understanding of multiple medical career paths, both inside and outside of the hospital setting. They get to learn and experience through direct observation, hands-on training, group discussions and key speaker presentations. They also become aware of the patient experience and all the teamwork that is involved in patient care. We are fortunate to even have returning students each year who have enjoyed their learning experience so much, they want to learn more.”

Additionally, students traveled to the May School of Nursing and Health Sciences at Lees-McRae College where they explored the Hart Simulation Center, which features 3G wireless human simulators in a simulated inpatient hospital, and learned how to administer shots, check blood pressures and swaddle newborns, among other skills.

Students also had the opportunity to visit with faculty members from Wilkes Community College’s Nursing School and Respiratory Therapy Program, Ashe Medics, Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport and Dr. Joel Yates, Jr., DDS to learn more about their respective careers and the services they provide.

“Camp Med provided me with numerous opportunities to observe medical settings,” said Zoey Krider, a rising junior at Ashe County High School. “One of my favorite experiences was getting to tour the medical helicopter and visit with the flight nurse.”

Through the Camp Med Summer Program, students are able to engage in discussions, gain valuable knowledge and skills and network with healthcare professionals in the hopes of discovering whether or not they may want to pursue a career in the healthcare field in the future.

The Camp Med Summer Program is an annual weeklong experience provided by the Northwest Area Health Education Center (AHEC), a program of Wake Forest School of Medicine and part of the NC AHEC System. The camp is open to all high school students and is designed particularly for those who have an interest in a career in the health sciences.

About Ashe Memorial Hospital

For the past 80 years, Ashe Memorial Hospital’s dedicated team of board certified physicians, nurses and staff members have provided the highest quality medical care available to the people of Ashe County and the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains. Ashe Memorial Hospital offers a wide variety of emergency, elective, rehabilitation and preventative health services.

Founded in 1941, Ashe Memorial Hospital is a fully accredited 25 bed critical hospital located in Jefferson, N.C. For more information, please visit ashememorial.org or call (336) 846-7101.