ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

Students explore healthcare field through Camp Med experience

By Staff Report
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eXTLm_0gHDsngc00

JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School students gained valuable insight into the health care field during Ashe Memorial Hospital’s Camp Med Summer Program June 6-10.

Eleven students in grades 9-12 participated in this year’s camp, which was designed to expose students to the various aspects of medicine and potential career opportunities available to them should they decide to pursue a career in healthcare.

Over the course of the week, students participated in a variety of events and activities, including CPR, aquatic therapy, dissection of a fetal pig and job shadowing opportunities, where they were exposed to a variety of clinical experiences, among other team building exercises.

“Camp Med is a wonderful opportunity for local students to begin to explore if a career in the medical field might be right for them, said Angel Gouge, education manager for Ashe Memorial Hospital. “It gives them a better understanding of multiple medical career paths, both inside and outside of the hospital setting. They get to learn and experience through direct observation, hands-on training, group discussions and key speaker presentations. They also become aware of the patient experience and all the teamwork that is involved in patient care. We are fortunate to even have returning students each year who have enjoyed their learning experience so much, they want to learn more.”

Additionally, students traveled to the May School of Nursing and Health Sciences at Lees-McRae College where they explored the Hart Simulation Center, which features 3G wireless human simulators in a simulated inpatient hospital, and learned how to administer shots, check blood pressures and swaddle newborns, among other skills.

Students also had the opportunity to visit with faculty members from Wilkes Community College’s Nursing School and Respiratory Therapy Program, Ashe Medics, Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport and Dr. Joel Yates, Jr., DDS to learn more about their respective careers and the services they provide.

“Camp Med provided me with numerous opportunities to observe medical settings,” said Zoey Krider, a rising junior at Ashe County High School. “One of my favorite experiences was getting to tour the medical helicopter and visit with the flight nurse.”

Through the Camp Med Summer Program, students are able to engage in discussions, gain valuable knowledge and skills and network with healthcare professionals in the hopes of discovering whether or not they may want to pursue a career in the healthcare field in the future.

The Camp Med Summer Program is an annual weeklong experience provided by the Northwest Area Health Education Center (AHEC), a program of Wake Forest School of Medicine and part of the NC AHEC System. The camp is open to all high school students and is designed particularly for those who have an interest in a career in the health sciences.

About Ashe Memorial Hospital

For the past 80 years, Ashe Memorial Hospital’s dedicated team of board certified physicians, nurses and staff members have provided the highest quality medical care available to the people of Ashe County and the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains. Ashe Memorial Hospital offers a wide variety of emergency, elective, rehabilitation and preventative health services.

Founded in 1941, Ashe Memorial Hospital is a fully accredited 25 bed critical hospital located in Jefferson, N.C. For more information, please visit ashememorial.org or call (336) 846-7101.

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

This Newly Completed North Carolina Trail Is Perfect For Art Lovers

Western North Carolina is graced with outstanding natural beauty, rich history, charming small towns, and a thriving art, food, and beverage scene. It’s no wonder visitors come from far and wide to play, stay, and eat there — and now there is one more important reason to visit this extraordinary region.
LIFESTYLE
Statesville Record & Landmark

Community prayer asks for healing, change in Statesville

While Doris Allison is a part of Statesville’s city council and a representative of Ward 3, on Tuesday her role was that of leader at the Bentley Center as she organized a community prayer. “This is the heart of a community that is hurting to see that they are...
STATESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jefferson, NC
County
Ashe County, NC
Ashe County, NC
Education
lakenormanpublications.com

New park provides Lake Norman’s next natural destination

SHERRILLS FORD – The June 18 opening of Mountain Creek Park provided the final piece to the puzzle of Catawba County’s parks system, bringing an array of amenities to the county’s Lake Norman shores. “To be able to offer this for the citizens in this area of...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Taylorsville Times

Cooper graduates from West Point

Taylorsville had the rare privilege of being home to a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point recently. Alexander Central alumna Paige Cooper graduated West Point on May 21, 2022, and was immediately commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army and headed to Ft. Benning, Georgia, for Infantry Training then Ranger School. Her duty station after training will be JBLM (Joint Base Lewis McChord) in Washington State, according to her mother, Marissa Cooper Winstead, of South Carolina (formerly of Taylorsville).
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Mountain Creek Park opens in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A recreational destination 15 years in the making opened on Saturday in Sherills Ford. The Mountain Creek Park opened on Saturday with state and county officials present along with representatives from Duke Energy. Mountain Creek Park is a recreation center that covers 606 acres near...
focusnewspaper.com

City Of Hickory Announces Road And Bridge Closures

Hickory – Contractors will begun repairs to the Main Avenue bridge and City Walk pedestrian bridge across N.C. 127 this week. This work will require the closure of Main Avenue NE, from Second Street NE to First Avenue NE, through 6 a.m. Monday, June 27. During this time, pedestrian...
HICKORY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Education#Healthcare System#Health Care#Nursing School#Camp Med Summer Program#Ashe Memorial Hospital#Lees Mcra
focusnewspaper.com

Vadlese’ Family Fun Night Hosts Fracxured, This Friday, June 24

Valdese, NC – The Town of Valdese presents the Family Friday Night Summer Concert Series continues this on Friday, June 24th with the band FracXured at 7pm at Temple Field – 400 Main Street West Valdese, NC 28690. FracXured is a high energy party band formed in 2000...
VALDESE, NC
Mount Airy News

I-77 crash claims life of Virginia man

A Virginia man is dead, but no charges are expected, after an early afternoon crash on Interstate 77 near Elkin. Andra Lewis, 38, of Virginia, was killed when the 2021 SUV Honda he was driving backed onto the interstate, where it was slammed by a tractor-trailer, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. S.B. Marshall. He declined to give a specific city where Lewis lived.
ELKIN, NC
WCNC

SUV reported stolen in 2019 found in Alexander County lake

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A vehicle that was reported stolen three years ago was found at the bottom of a lake in Alexander County this week, deputies said. The Alexander County Sheriff's Office recovered the SUV near the Dusty Ridge Access to Lake Hickory, Sheriff Chris Bowman said. The vehicle, a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, was reported stolen to Hickory police in 2019.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
elizabethton.com

Butler resident arrested for introducing drugs into a penal facility

On June 21, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested April Patterson, Butler, and charged her with introducing drugs into a penal facility. At approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the Red Roof Inn, 210 Broyles Drive, on a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Patterson and another female. While speaking with Patterson, officers could smell the odor of an intoxicant coming from Patterson’s person. Patterson’s speech was slurred, and she was unsteady on her feet. For her safety and the public’s safety, Patterson was arrested for public intoxication.
BUTLER, TN
wccbcharlotte.com

Boat Catches Fire At Lake Norman State Park

TROUTMAN, N.C. Iredell Fire Team stated a boat caught fire at The Lake Norman State Park on Monday, June 20th in a post on Facebook. Iredell County Emergency Medical Services state two people were burned due to the explosion. Both people have been transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
TROUTMAN, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

8-year-old dies after DWI crash in NC, police confirm

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A child has died after a DWI crash in Lexington. The crash happened on Tuesday just before 10 a.m. near Fairway Drive in Lexington. According to officers, a 2010 Pontiac G6 had crashed into the back of a North Carolina Department of Transportation truck parked on the road so state crews […]
LEXINGTON, NC
Taylorsville Times

Officers seek missing person

Sheriff Chris Bowman, along with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, is still seeking information leading to the whereabouts of Bethany Lee Brown. Ms. Brown was last seen on April 8, 2022. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Lieutenant Dennis Foster at 828-632-1111 or Alexander County Crime Stoppers at 828-632-8555.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
supertalk929.com

Carter County Authorities Investigating Body Found In Field

The Sheriff’s office in Carter County says there is no reason to believe foul play, but a death investigation is underway after a body was found in a field Tuesday. The so far unidentified body was found in a field in the 2300 block of State line Road. The case is being investigated by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
59
Followers
340
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy