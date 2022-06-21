ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 person hospitalized after a pickup truck hits a bird scooter rider in north Abilene (Abilene, TX)

 2 days ago

One person was injured after a crash Sunday night in north Abilene. As per the initial information, the traffic accident took place in the 900 block of Grape Street just after 10:00 p.m. [...]

