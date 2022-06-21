ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Victims Airlifted In Triple Ocean City Boardwalk Stabbing

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y3vy3_0gHDsCDr00
Ocean City PD Photo Credit: Ocean City PD Facebook

Three people were stabbed late on Monday, June 20 during a fight near the boardwalk in Ocean City, officials in Maryland announced.

Two people had to be airlifted and one other was transported to an area hospital after a fight broke out shortly before midnight on Monday night in the 10 block of Wicomico Street, according to the Ocean City Police Department.

Crews from the Ocean City Fire Department responded to the scene to apply medical aid, with one victim flown to Shock Trauma, a second airlifted to Christiana Hospital, and a third was transported by paramedics to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

No arrests have been announced. The condition of the three stab victims was not released early on Tuesday, June 21.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 4

mike lowery
2d ago

West Baltimore with a beach 🏖 can’t let YOU PEOPLE go anywhere without ruining it 🤷🏿‍♂️

Reply(1)
4
Related
WMDT.com

Police: Multiple injured in serious assault in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police are investigating a serious assault that left multiple people injured late Monday night. We’re told the incident happened just before midnight, in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. Officers witnessed a fight between multiple people and approached the altercation, locating three victims suffering from stab wounds.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Second pedestrian struck by vehicle in Ocean City

A pedestrian was struck by a car in uptown Ocean City on Wednesday night, the second person to get hit by a vehicle in two days. Ocean City Police responded to the incident at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday near 139th Street and Coastal Highway. Though not many details were...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

One arrested, second sought in Seaford shooting investigation

SEAFORD, Del. – A Seaford man has been arrested and another is wanted following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 3 p.m., troopers responded to the 10000 block of Greentop Road for a report of shots fired. Further investigation revealed that two subjects in a Toyota Corolla had fired several gunshots at a nearby residence before fleeing the area. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident, and the home itself was not hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported.
SEAFORD, DE
The Dispatch

In Most Recent Collision In North OC, Pedestrian Listed As Stable; Police Offer Safety Reminders

OCEAN CITY – For the second time this week, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Coastal Highway late Wednesday night. Around 10:18 p.m. on Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of Coastal Highway and 139th Street for a reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed the pedestrian, a 43-year-old female, was crossing the highway from east to west in a crosswalk, but against a no-walk signal, according to police reports.
OCEAN CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boardwalk#City Police#Maryland#Violent Crime#Daily Voice
Ocean City Today

Three arrested for possessing guns and drugs in Ocean City

Three men from Delaware were arrested in Ocean City last weekend after they were found to be in possession of a loaded gun, narcotics, and over $3,000 in cash. Dover residents Devondre Eric Deshawn Cuffee, 32, and Lourich Vicario, 34, along with Patrick Lamar Cuffee, 32, of Felton, Delaware face felony charges after Ocean City Police smelled burnt marijuana coming from their car at approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 18 near 18th Street.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Visiting Volunteer Firefighter Dies Crossing Coastal Highway

OCEAN CITY — A vehicle-pedestrian collision on Coastal Highway on Monday night claimed the life of a visiting volunteer firefighter in the resort for the annual convention. The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Coastal Highway in the area of 46th Street. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was in the roadway and not in a marked crosswalk, according to police reports.
OCEAN CITY, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance Locating Wanted Kent County Man

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating 24-year-old Enrico Giangiacomo of Dover, Delaware. Enrico currently has an active felony criminal warrant from an investigation that started in February 2022. He also has a capias for terroristic threatening. Enrico is approximately 5’ 7” tall, weighing 150 lbs.,...
DOVER, DE
WGAL

Three people stabbed in Ocean City, Maryland

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Three people were stabbed late Monday night near the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. The stabbing happened just off the boardwalk near Wicomico Street before midnight. Police said a fight led to the stabbings. The three people were taken to the hospital. There is no...
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Investigation Underway After Three, Including Minor, Stabbed In Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people, including a minor, were hospitalized after they were stabbed in Ocean City near the boardwalk around midnight Monday, police said. Ocean City Police Department responded to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue for reports of a fight. One of the adult victims was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore City, the second adult was flown to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, and the third victim, identified only as a juvenile, was transported to a hospital in Salisbury. The conditions of the three victims are currently unknown. The investigation is still ongoing and active, and no arrests have yet been announced in the incident. Missy Johnson, visiting from Virginia, said potential violence is the reason she only brings her grandchildren to the boardwalk during the day. But others say they aren’t fearful. “I feel comfortable coming down here,” said Michael Agro, who has been visiting the resort town all his life. “Law enforcement is out there doing their job. It’s one of my favorite places in the world, it’s always been safe for me.”    
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Mobile home destroyed by fire in Bethany Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, MD- A fire at the Engola Beach Estate mobile home park in Rehoboth Beach destroyed a home Thursday night, with firefighters working to stop the damage from spreading to surrounding units. “I opened my door and all I could see was orange,” said next-door neighbor Judi Hatchel.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
firststateupdate.com

Maryland Police Investigating Two Separate Mass Stabbings, 7 Hospitalized

The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a serious assault in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police said on June 20, 2022, at approximately 11:58 p.m., officers responded to the 10-blk of Wicomico Street for a report of a fight. Upon arrival officers located three victims with...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Daily Voice

Swimmer, 21, Drowns At Ocean City Park

A 21-year-old man from Cumberland County drowned after getting caught in a rip current off Corson’s Inlet State Park in Ocean City, authorities said. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol gave CPR to Nathaniel Figueroa of Vineland before he was brought to Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point where he died on Friday, June 17, according to New Jersey State Park Police.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
987thecoast.com

More Details Released on Cause of Cape May Accident

More details have been released in connection with a motor vehicle accident in Cape May on May 15th that claimed the life of a pedestrian. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and Cape May City Police report that the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder experienced a medical emergency behind the wheel which caused the tragic accident. No charges will be filed against the driver.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Mobile home burns in Angola Beach Estates; investigation ongoing

The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded at about 9:40 p.m., June 22, to a report of a mobile home fire on Talbot Drive in the Angola Beach Estates community. Arriving crews found a mobile home with flames throughout. The home’s resident was safely outside. Rehoboth Beach crews were...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WUSA9

Fireworks shows canceled, rescheduled due to worker shortages

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A shortage of qualified pyrotechnic workers has resulted in the rescheduling or cancellation of Independence Day fireworks displays in some of the region's communities, according to local officials. Fireworks displays have been rescheduled in Vienna, Virginia, and the City of Fairfax from July 4th to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WMDT.com

Fatal collision in Ocean City, car strikes pedestrian

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is currently on the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the area of 47th Street and Coastal Highway northbound. OCPD has confirmed the pedestrian was struck and killed during this crash. Traffic northbound is currently...
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Thousands Attend Funeral Of Slain Wicomico County Corporal Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Thousands gathered on the Eastern Shore Tuesday to honor Corporal Glenn Hilliard, who died in the line of duty earlier this month. Hilliard was posthumously promoted to the rank of corporal, and awarded posthumously the Wicomico County Medal of Valor for conspicuous acts of bravery above and beyond the call of duty. Many in attendance at the funeral were members of law enforcement. Theophilus Hobbs, Hilliard’s brother-in-law and a retired state trooper, said the pain of his family’s loss is immense. “It’s painful. I have never cried so much as I have cried in these previous days in my entire...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
987thecoast.com

Cape May Police Advise of New Four-Way Flashing Stop Sign

Cape May City Police are advising the public about a new four-way flashing stop sign that will be activated Friday. The new sign will be located at the intersection of Elmira and Broad streets. This has been traditionally a two-way stop sign intersection. The post Cape May Police Advise of...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
298K+
Followers
46K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy