Victims Airlifted In Triple Ocean City Boardwalk Stabbing

Three people were stabbed late on Monday, June 20 during a fight near the boardwalk in Ocean City, officials in Maryland announced.

Two people had to be airlifted and one other was transported to an area hospital after a fight broke out shortly before midnight on Monday night in the 10 block of Wicomico Street, according to the Ocean City Police Department.

Crews from the Ocean City Fire Department responded to the scene to apply medical aid, with one victim flown to Shock Trauma, a second airlifted to Christiana Hospital, and a third was transported by paramedics to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

No arrests have been announced. The condition of the three stab victims was not released early on Tuesday, June 21.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

