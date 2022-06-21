Read full article on original website
Related
kmrskkok.com
Starbuck Man Charged with Check Forgery
On July 19th, the Glenwood Police Department charged 48-year-old Bryan Schmainda, of Starbuck, with Check Forgery-Make or Alter a Check, a felony. In court records filed this week, Teri Middendorf reported the check fraud. Middendorf’s father had passed away and checks received at the funeral had been altered and cashed. After an officer met with Middendorf’s mother, it was Linda Schmainda who told them that it was her son, Bryan who had altered and cashed the checks.
kmrskkok.com
Dennis Neisius
Dennis Neisius, age 82 of Alberta, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Essentia Health in Fargo, North Dakota. Visitation for Dennis Neisius will be held Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Morris, MN. Memorial services for Dennis Neisius will...
kmrskkok.com
Gerald “Oscar” Frederick Brandt
Oscar Brandt, age 79 of Morris, Minnesota, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023. Visitation for Oscar Brandt will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 8 p.m. at Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN. Visitation will continue from 9:30...
Comments / 0