On July 19th, the Glenwood Police Department charged 48-year-old Bryan Schmainda, of Starbuck, with Check Forgery-Make or Alter a Check, a felony. In court records filed this week, Teri Middendorf reported the check fraud. Middendorf’s father had passed away and checks received at the funeral had been altered and cashed. After an officer met with Middendorf’s mother, it was Linda Schmainda who told them that it was her son, Bryan who had altered and cashed the checks.

STARBUCK, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO