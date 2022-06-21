SAM HUNT in Sedalia, MO Aug 13, 2022 – presale password

TODAY: Heat and humidity are both amplified this afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies with heat index values in the low triple digits Tuesday. Temperatures are forecast in the upper 90s, which will challenge records. Around 7pm or later, storms may fire along a cold front near our northwestern counties. Storms will generally be scattered in the vicinity of Macon, Chariton, and Saline counties at first. An isolated storm or two may produce gusty winds and/or some small hail. These storms are expected to be slow movers along the front, and will likely weaken considerably as the sun goes down. Some thunderstorm activity may make it to I-70, but it should be west of Boonville.

BOONVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO