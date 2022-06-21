ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

SAM HUNT in Sedalia, MO Aug 13, 2022 – presale password

tmpresale.com
 2 days ago

The SAM HUNT presale passcode has just been published: While this official presale opportunity exists, you can get SAM HUNT show tickets before the public onsale!. You don’t want to miss SAM...

www.tmpresale.com

KRMS Radio

Benton County Fair Underway This Weekend

It’s day one of the Benton County 4-H Youth Fair in Lincoln. Local 4-H and FFA members will be gathering today through Saturday to compete at various levels, including livestock, dairy and meat goats and horse shows, all taking place across the weekend. Here’s a look at the schedule...
UPI News

Missouri theme park modeled after 1800s town for sale

June 20 (UPI) -- An unusual property for sale in Missouri formerly served as an 1800s-themed tourist attraction and includes two cabins, a grist mill, a schoolhouse, a general store, a tavern, a blacksmith's shop and a jail. Marion Shipman, 64,who owns the property in Warsaw, said he and his...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for June 22, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 18-year-old Juan Irineo-Usus of Sedalia at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday in Pettis County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Irineo-Usus was taken to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, where he was booked and released.
KCTV 5

FBI agents raid Oak Grove doctor’s office

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - A doctor in Oak Grove is under a federal investigation. FBI agents raided the offices of Dr. David Clark Tuesday. Just after 10 a.m., Sue Moon arrived to the scene of agents swarming the area outside of her bookstore. “There was a black van and...
kjluradio.com

Heat advisory issued for parts of mid-Missouri Tuesday; storms possible tonight

It’s the first day of summer and many parts of mid-Missouri have the temperatures to prove it. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon to 8:00 p.m. for Randolph, Saline, Howard, Pettis and Cooper Counties. Temperatures are expected to climb to the mid to high 90s, with a heat index of 105 possible. The Weather Service says the high temperatures and humidity may cause heat-related illnesses and urges residents to check on their relatives and neighbors.
kjluradio.com

One juvenile arrested, others face charges for string of buglaries/thefts in Sedalia

A juvenile is taken into custody after police in Sedalia investigate a string of burglaries, thefts from vehicles and vehicle theft. The Sedalia Police Department says most of the burglaries and thefts occurred in April. On Friday, police received a tip that led them to search a home in the 2500 block of South Woodlawn. Officers found several stolen items and other contraband. One juvenile was taken into custody and charges are being sought against other juveniles.
939theeagle.com

Central Missouri Honor Flight veterans return home to flags, fireworks

95 Missouri veterans returned home to Columbia Monday night to a heroes’ welcome, after the 63rd Honor Flight to Washington DC. Most of the veterans were from the Vietnam era. Central Missouri Honor Flight board president Mary Paulsell says the veterans visited numerous monuments in Washington. They also visited decorated World War II hero Audie Murphy’s grave.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Four people hurt Monday in crash on Route WW near Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Four people were hurt Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Route WW east of Columbia. The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection with Olivet Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by Hanna N. Lee, 21, of Columbia, tried to cross Route The post Four people hurt Monday in crash on Route WW near Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Sedalia home damaged by fire

UPDATE: Sedalia Fire Chief Matthew Irwin says the State Fire Marshall has ruled the fire as undetermined because of extensive damage. He says 75-80% of the home was damaged with roof failure on the rear of the structure. A home in Sedalia is damaged by fire. The Sedalia Fire Department...
921news.com

Rollover Accident in Cass County Seriously Injures Juvenile

The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a one vehicle accident on Wednesday, June 22nd at 23803 East Bluestem Drive in Cass County. The accident occurred at approximately 1:25pm when an EZ Go Work Horse, driven by a 16-year-old male from Pleasant Hill, failed to negotiate a curve on gravel, causing him to loss control and the vehicle to overturn, trapping the driver.
abc17news.com

Tracking near record heat, with a chance at evening storms

TODAY: Heat and humidity are both amplified this afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies with heat index values in the low triple digits Tuesday. Temperatures are forecast in the upper 90s, which will challenge records. Around 7pm or later, storms may fire along a cold front near our northwestern counties. Storms will generally be scattered in the vicinity of Macon, Chariton, and Saline counties at first. An isolated storm or two may produce gusty winds and/or some small hail. These storms are expected to be slow movers along the front, and will likely weaken considerably as the sun goes down. Some thunderstorm activity may make it to I-70, but it should be west of Boonville.
Awesome 92.3

Head-on Collision Injures Two Marshall Residents

Two Marshall residents were injured in a head-on collision that occurred early Tuesday morning in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Honda, driven by 24-year-old Charles C. Doss of Marshall, struck a westbound 2013 Chevrolet, driven by 32-year-old Iycel M. Medina-Orozco of Marshall, head-on at 260th Road and Quartz Road at 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Awesome 92.3

Two Arrested After High-speed Motorcycle Pursuit

Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle traveling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County...
KYTV

Camden County man charged with incest; judge rules no bond

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Camden County man will stay behind bars following incest and statutory rape charges. Investigators say DNA evidence confirmed Richard Bennett shares a child with a family member. Police say a concerned person close to the family alerted police that something was wrong. ”In June of...
kttn.com

Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports two arrested in one of the largest drug busts in county history

During a follow-up investigation on June 20th, Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports that one of the county’s largest drug arrests was made. Caldwell County deputies arrested 37-year-old Seth Petersohn of Grain Valley and 20-year-old Kaitlyn Cloyde of Independence. They were accused of possessing large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin. They were also accused of possessing marijuana, oxycodone, and drug paraphernalia.
