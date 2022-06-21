ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

KC & THE SUNSHINE BAND in Sedalia, MO Aug 19, 2022 – official presale password

 2 days ago

A KC & THE SUNSHINE BAND presale password is finally here!! For a limited time you can get great tickets before they go on sale. You might never have another opportunity to see KC &...

SAM HUNT in Sedalia, MO Aug 13, 2022 – presale password

The SAM HUNT presale passcode has just been published: While this official presale opportunity exists, you can get SAM HUNT show tickets before the public onsale!. You don’t want to miss SAM HUNT’s performance in Sedalia, MO do you? Tickets will probably sell out once they go on sale: during the pre-sale you can buy your tickets before they sell-out!
KRMS Radio

Benton County Fair Underway This Weekend

It’s day one of the Benton County 4-H Youth Fair in Lincoln. Local 4-H and FFA members will be gathering today through Saturday to compete at various levels, including livestock, dairy and meat goats and horse shows, all taking place across the weekend. Here’s a look at the schedule...
UPI News

Missouri theme park modeled after 1800s town for sale

June 20 (UPI) -- An unusual property for sale in Missouri formerly served as an 1800s-themed tourist attraction and includes two cabins, a grist mill, a schoolhouse, a general store, a tavern, a blacksmith's shop and a jail. Marion Shipman, 64,who owns the property in Warsaw, said he and his...
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, June 21st, 2022

(UNDATED) -- Missouri U-S Senate candidate Eric Greitens is taking flack for an ad released online that shows him and a group of armed men bursting into a building as they go “RINO hunting.” RINO is an acronym meaning, “Republican in name only.” The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police is condemning the video, saying it “demonstrates that Mister Greitens does not possess the sound judgment necessary to represent Missouri in the United States Senate.” Several candidates also running for the U-S Senate are also condemning Greitens’ ad. Facebook has taken down the ad for violating its rules, though it’s still running on Twitter with a warning.
kjluradio.com

Heat advisory issued for parts of mid-Missouri Tuesday; storms possible tonight

It’s the first day of summer and many parts of mid-Missouri have the temperatures to prove it. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon to 8:00 p.m. for Randolph, Saline, Howard, Pettis and Cooper Counties. Temperatures are expected to climb to the mid to high 90s, with a heat index of 105 possible. The Weather Service says the high temperatures and humidity may cause heat-related illnesses and urges residents to check on their relatives and neighbors.
mykdkd.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Report (6/20)

Abandoned vehicle, report taken, Windsor Crossing. Public Service in regards to missing animal, information taken. Public Service, rolling disturbance 1300 block NE 7 Hwy, UTO. Check well being of a child, 100 block SE Hwy W, negative contact. Illegal dumping 400 block SE 400 Road. Follow up in regards to...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Holden Woman Injured In JoCo Crash

A Holden woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1995 Honda Civic, driven by 52-year-old David M. Carrender of Sweet Springs, ran off the left side of the roadway. A westbound 2003 Ford Taurus, driven by 46-year-old Melissa T. Collins of Holden, then overcorrected, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a rock wall.
abc17news.com

Tracking drought-like conditions across Central Missouri

One of the main stories throughout the month of June has been the warmer than average high temperatures. The heat index has reached and surpassed 100 degrees multiple times across Mid-Missouri. However, another underlying concern is the amount of rainfall we have seen. Last June, Columbia Missouri saw a near...
939theeagle.com

Central Missouri Honor Flight veterans return home to flags, fireworks

95 Missouri veterans returned home to Columbia Monday night to a heroes’ welcome, after the 63rd Honor Flight to Washington DC. Most of the veterans were from the Vietnam era. Central Missouri Honor Flight board president Mary Paulsell says the veterans visited numerous monuments in Washington. They also visited decorated World War II hero Audie Murphy’s grave.
CJ Coombs

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Four people hurt Monday in crash on Route WW near Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Four people were hurt Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Route WW east of Columbia. The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection with Olivet Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by Hanna N. Lee, 21, of Columbia, tried to cross Route The post Four people hurt Monday in crash on Route WW near Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For June 20, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Saturday night, Sedalia Police responded to the 500 block of South Grand Avenue for a disturbance. Upon arriving, contact was made with the victim. He informed the Officers that a theft had occurred, and he knew who the suspect was. The value of the theft was estimated at approximately $440. After investigation, the primary physical aggressor in the disturbance was determined to be the same suspect. The suspect was later located and placed under arrest. Kathleen A. Kraft, 33, Homeless, was transported to the Pettis County Jail. Kraft was placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Stealing and Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree.
921news.com

Rollover Accident in Cass County Seriously Injures Juvenile

The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a one vehicle accident on Wednesday, June 22nd at 23803 East Bluestem Drive in Cass County. The accident occurred at approximately 1:25pm when an EZ Go Work Horse, driven by a 16-year-old male from Pleasant Hill, failed to negotiate a curve on gravel, causing him to loss control and the vehicle to overturn, trapping the driver.
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Sedalia home damaged by fire

UPDATE: Sedalia Fire Chief Matthew Irwin says the State Fire Marshall has ruled the fire as undetermined because of extensive damage. He says 75-80% of the home was damaged with roof failure on the rear of the structure. A home in Sedalia is damaged by fire. The Sedalia Fire Department...
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE P. D. ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC

UPDATE: THE SUBJECTS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED ACCORDING TO THE BOONVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT. An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public. The Boonville Police Department is seeking help in identifying two individuals in regards to a theft investigation. If you have any information, you can contact Detective...
