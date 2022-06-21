Home Free: Road Sweet Road Tour in Stockton, CA Sep 15, 2022 – pre-sale code

A Royal Comedy 2022 pre-sale password is now available! This is a great chance for you to buy tickets for Royal Comedy 2022 before anyone else!. If you don’t get your tickets to Royal Comedy 2022’s concert in Oakland during this presale you might not be able to acquire them before they are all gone!
A badger has taken up residence on a Walnut Creek woman's front porch. The problem is that the wildlife museum told her it can’t be captured because it’s illegal to trap badgers. “I’ve called every agency in California and even the feds,” said resident Dani Miller. “Seriously, there...
The historic Hotel StocktonMichael Aivaliotis Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. I miss living in California. There's so much history and it's a truly unique state. I even miss Stockton, where I was born and frequently visited, no matter how boring I thought it was at the time. I always felt something "special" about Stockton, and it turns out I was right.
Fellow Wines, a subscription-based wine company out of Clarksburg, CA, takes home the top prize at the California Commercial Wine Competition through the California State Fair. The 2021 Chenin Blanc was awarded top accolades this year out of the 1,953 wines evaluated, winning Double Gold, Best in Region, and Best in Show for white wines in the competition.
Not the Red Lion Hotel in Modesto.Uploaded by xnatedawgx on Wikimedia Commons. I've been reminiscing a lot about my home state of California, particularly Central California where I grew up. The older I get, the more digging I do into this crazy state, and honestly, what I've found has changed me. I never knew so many haunted places were just around the corner from me.
Three people hurt after a traffic collision in Jamestown (Jamestown, CA)Nationwide Report. Three people were hurt after a traffic collision Tuesday in Jamestown. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place on Highway 108 near Rawhide Road [...]
SAN JOSE — A nine-year-old historic building in San Jose’s Japantown that was once a laundromat and fish market may be revived as a restaurant. The potential development site consists of three parcels, including a two-story brick structure known as the Nishioka Building, built in 1929, according to a LinkedIn post and owner representatives.
SAN LEANDRO — Several chunks of a big shopping mall in the East Bay have been bought by a real estate group that is also involved in the revamp of another commercial complex in Alameda County. Large sections of Bayfair Center, a longtime San Leandro shopping mall, have been...
STOCKTON, Calif. — A small LGBTQ-owned business was broken into and burglarized for the third time in less than a year Wednesday morning in Downtown Stockton. This time, the business suffered what it estimated to be thousands of dollars in loss of merchandise as well as personal belongings of the store owners.
Air Force One at Castle Air Museum in Atwater, CATaurusEmerald on Wikimedia Commons. Before anyone says anything, I do not consider the Castle Air Museum to be a "boring tourist trap". I have personally worked there when I was younger, and it is far from it. But as kids growing up in Atwater/Merced (AKA "Merdead") all the majority of us knew is it looked like a dusty plane graveyard rather than a place filled with incredible history, bravery, sacrifice, and apparently some ghosts. I have heard it dozens and dozens referred to a "boring tourist trap" when it is in fact the one place you should run to when visiting Atwater/Merced.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friends and family are remembering the life of The Firehouse Restaurant owner Lloyd Harvego. He died on Monday, June 13 surrounded by his family, according to loved ones. "As owner of The Firehouse Restaurant, Lloyd understood it was much more than a family business, it was...
22-year-old man dead, 1 person injured after a traffic collision in Tracy (Tracy, CA)Nationwide Report. A 22-year-old Manteca man lost his life and another person suffered injuries after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Tracy. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic collision took place at around 4:37 p.m. on Patterson Pass Road and Schulte Road [...]
79-year-old man killed after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)Nationwide Report. A 79-year-old Rocklin man lost his life following a multi-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon in Sacramento. As per the initial information, the five-vehicle pile-up took place at about 1:00 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 near West El Camino Avenue [...]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, Bradshaw Animal Shelter said they are hoping for donations of Redbarn Chicken Recipe food rolls since they are almost out. “We only use this type so that our dogs’ treats remain high-quality and consistent to avoid digestive upset,” the shelter explained. Those donations can be dropped off or shipped […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. - A fundraiser has been started for a former gas station manager in California who was fired when he severely undercharged customers for gas. John Szczecina told Sacramento-station KCRA that this last week has been a nightmare for him after accidentally charging 69 cents a gallon for gas at a station in Rancho Cordova.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) – The past week has been a nightmare for a now-former gas station manager in California. John Szczecina was fired after he said he accidentally set pumps at 69 cents a gallon at a station in Rancho Cordova. Szczecina said he was responsible for entering gas...
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A GoFundMe page for the Rancho Cordova gas station manager fired earlier this month for accidentally selling 69-cent gas has raised more than $24,000, much of which will allegedly go toward repaying his former boss.
According to the GoFundMe page, more than 1,000 people contributed to help John Szczecina, donating a total of $24,087 as of Monday morning. The page’s initial goal was $20,000.
The organizer of the page says that least some of the money will be returned to the owners of the Shell gas station, which allegedly lost around $20,000 when Szczecina accidently sold...
DUBLIN, Calif. - A luxury car dealership in the East Bay has a warning for other businesses about a thief who has struck at least twice in Dublin and Walnut Creek just days apart. Matt Saatchi, sales manager at Autobahn Gallery in Dublin, said the thief used a fake ID...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A retired Davis Police K-9 named Riggs underwent emergency surgery days ago. Now, other police and fire dog handlers are rallying support to pay for the handler's veterinary bills. "Over the weekend... Riggs was outside with his family when he fell ill," read a text from...
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A man drowned at the Rattlesnake Bar area of the upper American River Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed.
California State Parks said three people — a man and two women — were swimming to an island near Rattlesnake Bar when the man went under. The two women reached the island and noticed the man was no longer behind them.
State parks said a call regarding the missing man came in at around 12:35 p.m.
He was found about an hour later about 20 feet below the surface and pronounced dead a short time later.
State park officials said no one in the group was wearing a lifejacket.
Rattlesnake Bar is located between Auburn and Granite Bay, and east of Loomis on the west side of the North Fork of the American River.
