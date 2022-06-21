JUSTIN MOORE at Missouri State Fair Grandstand in Sedalia Aug 20, 2022 – presale code

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Sunday morning, Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South Limit Avenue on a vehicle Officers observed speeding. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Jessica Yasmine Quetzecua, 29, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Quetzecua was transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where she provided a breath sample that showed her BAC to be above 0.08. Quetzecua was then transported to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked and released to a sober driver.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO