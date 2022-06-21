ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

JUSTIN MOORE at Missouri State Fair Grandstand in Sedalia Aug 20, 2022 – presale code

 2 days ago

The JUSTIN MOORE presale password has finally been published. With this JUSTIN MOORE presale password anyone with the password has the chance to purchase tickets before they go on sale. Now is the...

SAM HUNT in Sedalia, MO Aug 13, 2022 – presale password

The SAM HUNT presale passcode has just been published: While this official presale opportunity exists, you can get SAM HUNT show tickets before the public onsale!. You don’t want to miss SAM HUNT’s performance in Sedalia, MO do you? Tickets will probably sell out once they go on sale: during the pre-sale you can buy your tickets before they sell-out!
SEDALIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Benton County Fair Underway This Weekend

It’s day one of the Benton County 4-H Youth Fair in Lincoln. Local 4-H and FFA members will be gathering today through Saturday to compete at various levels, including livestock, dairy and meat goats and horse shows, all taking place across the weekend. Here’s a look at the schedule...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
Sedalia, MO
tncontentexchange.com

- Two on dean’s list at Mizzou

A pair of students at the University of Missouri in Columbia with Seymour ties recently were honored for their academic prowess. Kinley Richards and William Wehmer, both of Seymour, were named to the Mizzou dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Both posted a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for...
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Holden Woman Injured In JoCo Crash

A Holden woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1995 Honda Civic, driven by 52-year-old David M. Carrender of Sweet Springs, ran off the left side of the roadway. A westbound 2003 Ford Taurus, driven by 46-year-old Melissa T. Collins of Holden, then overcorrected, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a rock wall.
HOLDEN, MO
krcgtv.com

Family receives their forever home thanks to Veterans United

Rhonda and her two teen children will be celebrating the completion of their very own Habitat for Humanity home that was sponsored by Veterans United. This is the second of 143 Habitat homes to be built in the brand-new Habitat subdivision off Brown Station Rd in Columbia, MO. A ceremony...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Four people hurt Monday in crash on Route WW near Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Four people were hurt Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Route WW east of Columbia. The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection with Olivet Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by Hanna N. Lee, 21, of Columbia, tried to cross Route The post Four people hurt Monday in crash on Route WW near Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
921news.com

Rollover Accident in Cass County Seriously Injures Juvenile

The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a one vehicle accident on Wednesday, June 22nd at 23803 East Bluestem Drive in Cass County. The accident occurred at approximately 1:25pm when an EZ Go Work Horse, driven by a 16-year-old male from Pleasant Hill, failed to negotiate a curve on gravel, causing him to loss control and the vehicle to overturn, trapping the driver.
CASS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Traffic Stop for Expired Plates Leads to High-speed Chase

On Wednesday night, Pettis County Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had an incorrect license plate. The vehicle began to flee from Deputies and a pursuit began. The vehicle ran at high rates of speed around the northern side of Sedalia for approximately four minutes. Then, the driver bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot.
KMZU

Warrensburg driver injured in single vehicle accident

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Warrensburg driver is injured after swerving off the roadway yesterday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to an overturned vehicle at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of Northwest Highway 2, according to highway patrol reports. The indicated driver, 22-year-old Merissa Bailey, allegedly traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch while attempting to avoid an object in the road.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For June 22, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Sunday morning, Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South Limit Avenue on a vehicle Officers observed speeding. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Jessica Yasmine Quetzecua, 29, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Quetzecua was transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where she provided a breath sample that showed her BAC to be above 0.08. Quetzecua was then transported to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked and released to a sober driver.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warrensburg Woman Injured When Car Overturns

A Warrensburg woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2008 Nissan, driven by 22-year-old Merissa A. Bailey of Warrensburg, was in the 1800 block of NW 2 Highway at 5:19 p.m., when the driver swerved to avoid striking an object in the roadway, traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Arrested After High-speed Motorcycle Pursuit

Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle traveling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO

