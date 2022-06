A 95-acre, mixed-use project that could feature Manor’s first H-E-B grocery store is in the works. On June 15, the city council in the fast-growing Austin suburb passed financial incentives for the project and approved rezoning for more than 26 acres to accommodate 600 apartments. The property, at the northwest corner of U.S. Highway 290 and FM 973, is owned by the Austin-based Butler Family Partnership.

