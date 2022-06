LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another temperature surge will be followed by strong to severe storms. A cold front will pass through our skies later today. Before it gets here we will see highs running 91 to 96 degrees during the peak heating hours. Humidity will be at an elevated level to help feed the thunderstorms. This push of humid air will not be anything like last week. That was considered oppressive and this week will have a more comfortable level for all of us.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO