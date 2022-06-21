ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AstraZeneca - Ionis Eplontersen Achieves Positive Data In Rare Disease Trial

By Vandana Singh
 2 days ago
  • AstraZeneca plc AZN and partner Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc IONS announced a positive interim analysis of eplontersen in hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN).
  • ATTRv-PN is a rare inherited condition characterized by an abnormal build-up of a protein called amyloid in the body's organs and tissues.
  • In Phase 3 NEURO-TTRansform study, eplontersen met the main goals.
  • Eplontersen demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful change from baseline in serum transthyretin concentration and the modified Neuropathy Impairment Score +7, a measure of neuropathic disease progression, versus the historical placebo group.
  • Eplontersen also showed significantly improved patient-reported quality of life versus the historical placebo group.
  • In the 36-week interim analysis, eplontersen demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile with no specific concerns.
  • Based on the results, the companies plan to submit a marketing application to the FDA this year for ATTRv-PN.
  • Price Action: IONS shares closed at $35.26, and AZN stock closed at $61.09 on Friday.

