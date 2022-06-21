ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Waldorf man arrested for alleged cigar robbery

By By Darryl Kinsey Jr.
 3 days ago

A Waldorf man is in custody after an alleged robbery of a convenience store on June 6, according to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Clifton DeWayne Trent, 30, of Waldorf was arrested on June 15 and charged with felony robbery and two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and theft less than $100.

According to the release, deputies were called to a convenience store on the 3300 block of Leonardtown Road on the evening of June 6 for the report of a robbery.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Trent allegedly entered the business and asked the clerk for cigars.

Once the clerk retrieved the cigars, Trent allegedly grabbed the clerk and took the cigars from his hand before walking behind the counter and nabbing additional cigars before fleeing on foot.

Deputies eventually identified Trent as the suspect and a warrant for his arrest was issued on June 13, according to the Maryland CaseSearch database.

Trent was taken into custody two days later by members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit. He was released on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 15 for a preliminary hearing.

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews

Comments / 0

 

