Tow truck driver runs red light, hits motorcyclist

By Dillon Davis
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO – A motorcyclist suffered multiple injuries Monday when he was hit by a tow truck driver who ran a red light at an East Village intersection, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Market and 13th streets, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said in a watch commander’s log. There, police say the 42-year-old tow driver failed to stop at a red light for westbound traffic.

Rady’s prepares to give first COVID vaccine to youth ages 6 months to 5 years

The truck then crashed into a 29-year-old man on a Triumph motorcycle. Buttle said the rider was traveling south on 13th Street and facing a green light when it happened.

It left the motorcyclist hurt with a perforated spleen, an open fracture to his left tibia/fibula and a fractured left foot. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police shared few other details about the crash but noted alcohol was not believed to be a factor.

