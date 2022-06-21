PHOTOS: Hendon Hooker through the years

Hendon Hooker appeared in 13 games for the Vols during the 2021 season.

Hooker completed 206-of-303 passing attempts, totaling 2,945 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns and three interceptions in 2021. He recorded 620 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 167 attempts for the Vols last season.

Hooker transferred to Tennessee from Virginia Tech in Jan. 2021.

He totaled 2,894 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 1,033 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns during his Virginia Tech career.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound signal-caller is from Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Below are photos of Hooker through the years at Tennessee and Virginia Tech.