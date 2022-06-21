ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

PHOTOS: Hendon Hooker through the years

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11rHrq_0gHDoX5M00

Hendon Hooker appeared in 13 games for the Vols during the 2021 season.

Hooker completed 206-of-303 passing attempts, totaling 2,945 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns and three interceptions in 2021. He recorded 620 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 167 attempts for the Vols last season.

Hooker transferred to Tennessee from Virginia Tech in Jan. 2021.

He totaled 2,894 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 1,033 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns during his Virginia Tech career.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound signal-caller is from Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Below are photos of Hooker through the years at Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DE9K8_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NeYzn_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5hRA_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UAfT7_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mtQ2M_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKrEz_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zSaz3_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dPhMU_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZWVX_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=301wxy_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FKZ3v_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ud3MB_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQxtK_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJjEU_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4zos_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LXp5v_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11j9Yy_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXyXi_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tBAaz_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Esbpf_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDNjE_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqazp_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JH4FN_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24eXUg_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=029uu2_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwE38_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rXAl5_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ta1Qf_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LOoAE_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DZdEw_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbkv8_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SvrnD_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3awT8c_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqKN2_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tX85f_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9kJx_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vZKWY_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2itGag_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZwPNG_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJ46Y_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DUrpX_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ow78L_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovO0U_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDQ1j_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LXTJF_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yCTW1_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yRtKN_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18zSx6_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nkBPR_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=408pMe_0gHDoX5M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKZmz_0gHDoX5M00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

UNC Basketball awaiting a big decision from Matas Buzelis

As five-star, 2023 prospect Matas Buzelis will announce his decision on Friday, will the UNC basketball program land another top talent in this class?. UPDATED INFORMATION: Matas Buzelis will make his announcement at noon on Friday, June 24. His Instagram post had a countdown that ended at midnight, but Buzelis clarified the time in which the announcement will come.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Centre Daily

Duke to face former Blue Devil in Durham

In 2019, the ACC revealed regular-season matchups for the following three seasons. Well, those three seasons are now in the books. So Duke basketball fans had to wait until this week to find out which teams the Blue Devils, under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, would have to square off against next season.
DURHAM, NC
ncataggies.com

Duke's Mayo Classic Tickets Go On Sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) announced today tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Duke's Mayo Classic featuring North Carolina A&T State University taking on North Carolina Central University. This year's playing of the signature HBCU rivalry game, commonly referred to as the "Aggie-Eagle Classic," will mark the 100th anniversary of the game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Duke's Mayo Classic tickets now on sale for HBCU rivalry matchup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tickets are now on sale for the coveted 2022 Duke's Mayo Classic on Saturday, September 3. at Bank of America Stadium. This year's matchup will feature the 100th edition of the North Carolina A&T-North Carolina Central University rivalry commonly referred to as the "Aggie-Eagle Classic". “The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
State
Tennessee State
Greensboro, NC
Football
Greensboro, NC
Sports
The Stokes News

Bonner host basketball camp Brown Has Good and Bad Luck; Holleman Also Wins at Bowman Gray Berthro...

KING – West Stokes men’s basketball coach Rhett Bonner hosted his annual basketball camp this week. Last year the coach hosted 17 players during the spring and this week he had 86 kids ranging from first through tenth grade. […](Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC) BY JAY SPIVEY […]KING – West Stokes graduate Brighton Berthrong’s baseball career took a different turn than what he had originally hoped when the catcher broke the scaphoid bone in his right wrist during football season. […]Along with recruitment and retention of officials and related behavior issues in high school sports, which were previously addressed in...
KING, NC
FOX8 News

‘He will be missed’: NASCAR world remembers Bruton Smith

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The NASCAR world is mourning the loss of Speedway Motorsports owner Bruton Smith following the announcement of his passing on Wednesday. NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France released the following statement on Smith’s passing: “Race fans are, and always will be, the lifeblood of NASCAR. Few knew this truth better […]
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Vols#Dudley High School
FanBuzz

Paolo Banchero’s Parents Helped Him Appreciate Basketball & His Heritage

Seattle, Washington is about as far away from Durham, North Carolina as you can get in the continental United States. Paolo Banchero knew he couldn’t pass up the 2,341-mile trek between his hometown and Durham for plenty of reasons. The Duke Blue Devils are one of college basketball’s blue bloods, they were led by one of the greatest coaches in sports history in Mike Krzyzewski and have a recent track record of churning out top NBA Draft picks.
SEATTLE, WA
High Point University

Three HPU Families Contribute Six-Figure Gifts to the Qubein Arena

Friends and Families Contribute Additional Support Toward the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. HIGH POINT, N.C., June 23, 2022 – Several friends and families of High Point University recently contributed more than $500,000 toward the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, and the adjoining Jana and Ken Kahn Hotel. They have joined dozens of other friends and families who have also supported the extraordinary facility.
alamancenews.com

Majority of Williams High School’s top grads heading to Carolina this fall

Williams High School has announced its Top 10 students for the Class of 2022, which actually included 11 students due to an apparent tie in their final grades. Four of the top-ranking students in the Class of 2022 received both their high school diploma and an International Baccalaureate diploma when Williams held its commencement exercises earlier this month.
BURLINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Hank Williams Jr. coming to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Hank Williams Jr. will be performing at the Greensboro Coliseum this Friday. Tickets are $39.50 plus applicable fees, all seats are reserved. The show starts at 8 p.m. He is touring in support of his new album “Rich White Honkey Blues,” which was released last week. He has released albums since […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

These are the 7 downtowns in the Piedmont Triad that are making waves

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Seven cities and towns in the Piedmont Triad are booming, and their efforts to grow have earned them accreditation under the Main Street America program. Four of them are from just two of the 14 counties in the region. The North Carolina Main Street & Rural Planning Center at the North […]
stjohnsource.com

STX Track Club Athletes Michelle Smith and John Clendinen Win Gold

Congratulations go to St. Croix Track Club athlete Michelle Smith who competed in the Adidas Outdoor Track and Field Nationals from June 17-19 in Greensboro, N.C. Smith ran on Father’s Day, June 19, and won a gold medal in the Girls Championship 400m Hurdles in 59.96. On her birthday, June 18, she also earned All American status by placing 5th in the Girls Championship 100m Hurdles with a time of 14.22.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Reidsville High School receives Lowe's Hometown grant

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools announced that Reidsville High School received a $300,000 grant from Lowe's Hometowns. This grant was given as a part of their initiative to restore and revitalize well-known places in different communities. As part of the grant, Reidsville High School will restore the...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

New and familiar names tapped for top posts at Central Office

Three existing Alamance-Burlington employees and three newcomers – including one who’s returning to ABSS after leaving in 2018 for a professorial post at High Point University – have been hired for six of the top positions at the school system’s Central Office in Burlington. School board...
BURLINGTON, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy