8 kids, 3 adults injured in Pennsylvania wrong-way crash

By John Lynch
 2 days ago

At least 11 people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Pennsylvania that injured 8 children and 3 adults.

News outlets report that the ages of the children ranged from 1-11 years old.

The crash happened on Rt. 28 in Shaler Township around 11:30 PM.

Police tell news outlets that one driver was driving northbound in the southbound lanes after the vehicle exited a ramp going the wrong way.

Charges could be coming against the driver but the crash didn’t show the driver was impaired according to police

Comments / 26

mcsbaby82
2d ago

I hope the wrong way driver is charged. Even when not impaired, you're responsible for your action behind the wheel. reading signs and treating your 2000lb+ vehicle as a weapon so you don't hurt others.

Reply
14
Chrissey Taylor
2d ago

As a 28 driver, there are a few spots that you enter that isn’t well lit to see the the entrance. One place being in fox chapel road. If you don’t know which lane to enter even though the sign says enter here, at night there isn’t a street light to see properly. So many times I have seen cars try to enter on the exit.

Reply
2
Ann Marie Jones
2d ago

At times the signs are misleading especially when you don't know the area....that's a scary time ...especially if your OOT and don't know the area....

Reply(1)
2
