Coleman, TX

EDC 4A and 4B Boards to Meet Thursday - to Include Public Hearing

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Board of Directors of the Type A Coleman Economic Development Corporation ("CEDC") and the Type B Coleman Community Coalition ("CCC") will meet in joint session on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 6:00p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Liveoak, Coleman, Texas. All items on the...

