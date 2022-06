TOWN OF CEDAR LAKE (BARRON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A search is underway for a missing boater on Red Cedar Lake in Barron County. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department asked people in a Facebook post to stay away from the areas of the lake they are searching, which is the northern and eastern parts of the lake, and where there is a heavy presence of law enforcement boats.

BARRON COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO