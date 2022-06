The Detroit Pistons drafted Purdue guard Jaden Ivey Thursday with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and they have no intention of trading him. After the Pistons selected Ivey, reports surfaced that multiple teams were were attempting to trade for him. One of those teams was the New York Knicks. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks were actively trying to land Ivey.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO