Yungblud’s Wild ‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today’ Video Shoot Reportedly Shut Down By London Cops

By Gil Kaufman
 2 days ago

Yungblud invited his fans to show up for a video shoot on London’s Southbank on Monday (June 20) that quickly turned into a sweaty street party. According to a report from Dork , the high-energy filming of the clip for the upcoming single “Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today” (due out on June 29) found the singer setting up shop on a flatbed truck near the London Eye to do a few run-throughs of the song.

“Come to Southbank at 3:30pm. No age limit, no applications, come after school, come after work, bring signs, dress how you f–king want,” the singer tweeted to fans in advance of the shoot. “The theme is: ‘Don’t feel like feeling sad today’. Oh yeah, and maybe you might want to bring a water pistol.”

In the tweet he called the song “an act of defiance against sadness” and said he wouldn’t feel right “if we weren’t shooting it together.”

But after just 3 takes, the site reported that London police swooped in to shut it down, reportedly due to overcrowding; a spokesperson for Yungblud had not returned a request for additional comment at press time. Photos from Dork show the singer alternately soaking the packed crowd in front of the stage with a Super Soaker water gun and singing the hyped anthem. In a tweet from the ground, the magazine reported, “Dom [Yungblud] has now left after the police said he couldn’t ‘roll again’ because there’s ‘too many people.’ So that’s that.”

Back in May, Yungblud announced that his self-titled third album will be released on Sept. 2 on LOCOMOTION/Geffen Records. In a statement on Instagram at the time, he explained, “Everything up to this moment has been a complete explosion of uncensored expression, where I just told the truth and sang about what I felt in that exact moment. the difference here is that i have thought and felt this record so deeply. i went to a part of myself that I didn’t know was there. i studied it, i bathed in the emotion, tried to solve the equation and come up with an answer (at least for now) from love to pain, adoration to abandonment, laughter to betrayal.”

Check out some video from the shoot below.

