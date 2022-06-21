Skiatook Public Schools Prepares To Welcome New Superintendent

Skiatook Public Schools will have a new superintendent starting July 1st.

Dr. Melissa Bush says in the new role, she looks forward to growing the district and improving the community.

During the past decade, Dr. Bush says she’s served as an administrator in Skiatook. It is with her experience she plans to help the district move forward.

Skiatook Schools mission statement is “excellence in action."

Through her leadership, she plans to continue to make sure students have a safe and collaborative environment to perform well academically.

She says she’s committed to being part of both local and statewide initiatives to address challenges felt in Oklahoma schools.

One major issue is the teacher shortage.

“It is an Oklahoma problem. About 20 years ago, maybe if we had an elementary school opening we would have 15 to 20 applicants. Now maybe we have 3 or 4. It is challenging, but we still are able to attract good teachers to be a part of our amazing district,” Dr. Bush said.

Dr. Bush says the district has been limited in using teachers with emergency certifications.

During the first 100 days as Superintendent, Dr. Bush plans to launch a listening tour to learn concerns from teachers, parents, and faculty.

“I just want to listen because I haven’t sat in the seat of the superintendent before. Although, I’ve been here for a long time. I want to know the perception of our stakeholders. I will determine what our strengths are what are weaknesses are and what are opportunities for improvement are,” Dr. Bush said.

Dr. Bush says keeping traditions alive is important to her in the new role as well.