Ludlow, MA

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy reviews Casa Pizzeria in Ludlow while mispronouncing town’s name

By Will Katcher
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy rated his slice from Ludlow’s Casa Pizzeria as a 7.9 out of 10, but his pronunciation of the town’s name would have earned a lower score. Portnoy, founder of the sports and internet culture website Barstool Sports, visited the popular pizza restaurant...

