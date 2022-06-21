Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy reviews Casa Pizzeria in Ludlow while mispronouncing town’s name

Ludlow – The Ludlow Knights of Columbus (Council 3535) will be sponsoring a meatloaf dinner to benefit the Community Survival Center on Saturday, July 9 in the SJB Pastoral Center, Hubbard Street. Take-out meals can be picked up between 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. and the dine-in dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. Prepared by Chef Mike Trexler from Randall’s Farm, the homemade menu includes a meatloaf with onion gravy, mashed potatoes, a veggie medley, dessert, coffee and tea. A vegetarian option is available as well as raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing. The Community Survival Center, 240 Main St. in the Indian Orchard section of Springfield depends on the support of the community from the Ludlow, Wilbraham and Sixteen Acres area to assist the children and families that need help for food and clothing. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children under 13. Call Gary at 413-636-6732 or Gerry 413-543-5939 for tickets.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO