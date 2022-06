The X Factor star Tom Mann is mourning the death of his fiancée after she died on their wedding day.The former contestant, who performed as part of boyband Stereo Kicks on the show in 2014, wrote on Instagram on Monday (20 June) that his wife-to-be Danielle Hampson had died on Saturday (18 June).The cause of her death has not yet been disclosed.Posting a photo of Hampson and their eight-month-old son Bowie, Mann wrote that he couldn’t “believe I am writing these words”.“My darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed...

