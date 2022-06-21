ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fentanyl-laced pills fueling teen overdose deaths nationwide

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJun. 21, 2022 - 03:23 - Hillary Vaughn...

video.foxnews.com

CBS DFW

Fourteen arrested, charged in meth trafficking case

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Fourteen alleged methamphetamine traffickers were arrested yesterday, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Five defendants still remain at large.  The operation, dubbed Operation Kullvid-20, has netted a total of 40 federal defendants plus 2,708 kilograms of methamphetamine, 29 guns, and $742,000 cash to date, including 17 kilograms of methamphetamine, six guns, and $12,000 cash seized yesterday. Over the course of the investigation, agents have also seized six vehicles, 30 kilograms of heroin, and 719 grams, or roughly 539,500 lethal doses of fentanyl. The defendants conspired to smuggle powdered methamphetamine from...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Canada to Temporarily Decriminalize Cocaine, Meth

Residents of British Columbia caught with small amounts of drugs like cocaine, meth, and MDMA won’t be face criminal charges or have their drugs confiscated as part of a new three-year trial program in the province. The move comes after province authorities appealed to Canada’s federal government for a drug exemption in November following a deadly surge in overdoses last year. The drugs will still be illegal, but those found to be in possession of 2.5 grams or less will be steered to resources in health and social services rather than arrested and charged. “We are doing this to save lives, but also to give people using drugs their dignity and choices,” Carolyn Bennett, federal minister of mental health and addictions, said Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Overdose Deaths#Fentanyl
CBS Miami

Parents arrested after 3-year-old girl overdoses on fentanyl

OAKLAND PARK – A 3-year-old girl's parents are facing charges after police say she overdosed on fentanyl.Walter and Janett Carter are both charged with child neglect. Police say their child was found unresponsive and without a pulse inside their Oakland Park home Saturday.Officers rushed to resuscitate the little girl, saving her life. She's expected to be OK. But police say testing determined the little girl, along with her parents, all tested positive for fentanyl that day.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Complex

2 Women Arrested After Police Find 500,000 Fentanyl Pills in Car

Two Arizona women were arrested this this week in a traffic stop turned drug bust. According to AZFamily, the incident reportedly took place at around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande, a small city located approximately 50 miles away from Phoenix. Officers say they pulled over a black SUV that was speeding, and identified the driver as 31-year-old Martha Lopez. Thirty-year-old Tania Luna Solis and two children were also identified as passengers.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS DFW

Multiple women arrested at southern border for smuggling fentanyl in body cavities

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently stopped multiple women smuggling fentanyl in their body cavities across the Mexico-Texas border.On June 6, officers working at the Ysleta border arrested a 34-year-old woman after she admitted to carrying narcotics on her body and voluntarily removed two bundles filled with blue fentanyl pills from her rectal cavity.Five days later, officers working the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted a 34-year-old U.S. citizen trying to smuggle 0.14 pounds of fentanyl. She was referred for a secondary inspection where a canine alerted to the presence of drugs....
EL PASO, TX
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Oxygen

Man Suspected Of Shooting Atlanta-Based Rapper 'Trouble' To Death Turns Himself In

The man accused of killing an Atlanta rapper known as “Trouble” has turned himself in to authorities, allegedly with the help of his mother. Jamichael Jones, 33, surrendered to deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night for the murder of Mariel Orr, professionally known as “Trouble,” according to ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV. Orr, 34, was shot to death early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Conyers — about 25 miles east of Atlanta — where authorities say he died on the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Schoolgirl dragged by hair and stamped on by ‘gang’ during Liverpool street fight

A schoolgirl was dragged by the hair and stamped on by a group of teenagers in Liverpool as others filmed the attack.The 13-year-old was walking home on Saturday 21 May when she was followed by a “gang of seven”, according to her mother.In the shocking video, the girl is dragged to the floor and punched by another female, who then stamps on her head. According to the Liverpool Echo, the attack was only stopped when a couple in a passing car intervened and the footage was later shared on Snapchat.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Victim shares pride in helping to jail ‘dangerous’ modern slavery gangAndy Murray voices anger after ‘unbelievably upsetting’ Texas school shootingDublin Airport passengers sing together as they face long check-in queue
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Harmony Montgomery update: Shocking new details about dad Adam’s arrest in home at center of hunt for missing girl, 8

A FATHER was arrested for stalking his wife in the same house where 15 months later officers would center the search for his missing eight-year-old daughter. Law enforcement wheeled a refrigerator in and out of Adam Montgomery's former home on Tuesday, along with other potential pieces of evidence, as the futile, months-long search for Harmony continued.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Pittsburgh

Several young boys in Beaver County say woman tried to lure them into her car with cookies

ROCHESTER, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Beaver County have launched an investigation after several young boys told their parents that an elderly woman tried to lure them into her vehicle with cookies.This disturbing case is serving as a warning for other parents in Rochester Township."It makes me feel uncomfortable," parent Rafael Lopez said.Neighbors are on alert after several reports of an elderly woman attempting to lure boys into her car in Rochester Borough and the township. Lopez lives on Pennsylvania Avenue with his small children and said he saw the car on his street."It comes really slowly with tinted windows,...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
